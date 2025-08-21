Lil Nas X hospitalized after nearly naked street episode: What we know so far

Rapper Lil Nas X was admitted to a hospital due to a possible overdose soon after he was spotted walking down a street in Los Angeles, wearing only underwear and cowboy boots, TMZ reported. Lil Nas X could face charges in connection with a possible oversdose. (Getty Images via AFP)

In a video shared by the news outlet on social media, the Old Town Road rapper can be seen strolling down Ventura Boulevard nearly naked. The incident took place at around 4 am (local time) on Thursday, August 21.

Lil Nas X's viral video

In the clip, which was allegedly filmed by a person driving past him, Lil Nas can be seen repeatedly pointing towards the camera and even informing the person about him heading to a party. At one point, the rapper even put a traffic cone on his head.

Insiders told TMZ that several people in the Studio City area noticed the 26-year-old and decided to report the weird encounter to police. Later on, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) was informed about the case of a possible overdose.

Could Lil Nas X face charges?

Police officials responded swiftly and later discovered Lil Nas X walking in the middle of the road. He is believed to have charged at the officers, but was soon subdued and put in handcuffs.

After that, paramedics were called to the location, and he was shifted to a nearby hospital.

As of now, he is getting treated at the hospital, but might face charges in connection with the incident, TMZ reported.

Lil Nas X's partial face paralysis

Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, shared earlier this year that he suffered from partial facial paralysis.

Taking to Instagram, he informed his more than 10 million followers that he "lost control" of the right side of his face.

While trying to grin, he said in a video that he was "doing a full smile right now, by the way".

"Bro, I can't even laugh right," he shared.

Later on, he shared another post on X, informing fans that he was "OK". The rapper even asked them to "stop being sad".

FAQs

Has Lil Nas X been arrested?

According to TMZ, he is currently in the hospital, but could face charges.

Why is Lil Nas X going viral?

He was spotted strolling down the middle of a street only in underwear and cowboy boots.

What is Lil Nas X famous for?

He came into the spotlight in 2018 with his country rap single Old Town Road.