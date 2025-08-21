Original Gopi bahu, Giaa Manek gets married to actor Varunn Jain, turns off comments on wedding post on Instagram

Actor Gia Manek, who is known for playing Gopi Bahu on TV show Saath Nibhana Saathiya, surprised all her fans and followers by announcing her wedding to actor Varunn Jain, and shared adorable and romantic pictures from their special day. It seems that Gia and Varunn had the Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha at Isha Foundation in Tamil Nadu.

Gia Manek gets married

On Thursday, Gia took to Instagram to share the happy update with her fans and followers. Gia and Varunn shared a glimpse into their intimate traditional wedding ceremony, with a couple of photos showcasing the lovely couple twinning in elegant golden outfits.

Sharing the images, they wrote, “With the grace of Divine and Master’s and with all the love showered, we’ve stepped into this forever union — hand in hand, heart to heart.”

“We were two friends, today we’re husband & wife. So grateful for the love, blessings and wishes from all our loved ones who made this day so special. Cheers to a lifetime of laughter, adventure, memories, and togetherness as Mr. & Mrs,” they added.

Gia and Varunn wrapped up the post with hashtags: #bhutashuddhiwedding, #isha and #gratitude.

The images show Gia and Varunn after their wedding ceremony. The couple is posing together in traditional attire, looking radiant and happy.

Gia is dressed in a mustard-gold silk saree with a broad zari border. She is adorned with traditional bridal jewelry, including a heavy gold necklace, long layered chains, earrings, maang tikka, and bangles. Her hair is tied back neatly in a bun and decorated with jasmine flowers, completing her bridal look.

Meanwhile, Varunn is seen wearing a cream-coloured traditional kurta with a golden dupatta, complementing Gia’s outfit. He is standing behind her, holding her lovingly, while both smile warmly for the camera. As per the post, it seems that Gia and Varunn had the Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha at Isha Foundation in Tamil Nadu.

However, what is interesting to note is that Gia disabled the comment section for the wedding post. Not much is known about her relationship with Varunn.

More about Gia and Varunn

Gia rose to fame after playing the role of Gopi in the hit show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She was also seen in Jeannie Aur Juju and Tera Mera Saath Rahe. In 2012, she had participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5. Meanwhile, Varunn got popular after playing a pivotal role in Diya Aur Baati Hum. The actor played the brother of the male lead. He was recently seen essaying in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.