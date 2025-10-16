Louisiana v Callais: What's the controversy behind Voting Rights Act? Supreme Court hears redistricting case

The US Supreme Court on Wednesday is hearing a significant matter related to voting rights. It could impact the future of the federal Voting Rights Act, NPR reported. If the Act gets overturned, it could turn into favor of the Republicans, by removing restrictions that bans racial discrimination in voting. Demonstrators outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC on Wednesday, October 15,(Bloomberg)

The Louisiana vs Callais case, as it is known, could redistrict some seats before next year’s midterm elections, depending on today’s ruling. As per a CNN report, the Voting Rights Act, which is currently applied to the US, ensures that there is no racial or minority-based discrimination against voters.

What is the controversy behind the Voting Rights Act?

The 1965 Voting Rights Act was preserved two years ago. The case focuses on a dispute over Louisiana’s sixth congressional district. The district was drawn after the Black voters filed a suit under Section Two of the Act. It allows them to field a candidate of their choice in the district, despite being only 30 per cent of the state’s population.

However, last year, a few voters who identify themselves as non-African-American have argued that redistricting makes the voting racially discriminatory, NPR reported. The controversy began in March last year but was not resolved by the end of the 2024-2025 session in June.

The case is now being taken up again on Wednesday, and it will decide the fate of voters in Louisiana, especially in the upcoming midterm elections. The matter is being taken up in the court of Chief Justice John Roberts, who initially upheld the Voting Rights Act in a ruling passed two years ago.

Consequences of Louisiana vs Callais on Republicans, Democrats

According to The Guardian, if Section Two is declared unconstitutional in the current hearing, it could strip minority voters of their right to fight against racial discrimination. While the state of Louisiana is arguing to overturn the section, the minority rights groups are standing in favor of it.

If the redistricting based on race is announced unconstitutional, it would give Republicans an edge by fielding their candidate over such districts in many states. Moreover, it will make the Democrats lose their candidature seats in several districts, including Louisiana, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, and others.

FAQs:

What is the Louisiana vs Callais case about?

It challenges race-based redistricting under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act.

How could the ruling affect elections?

If overturned, it may shift power to Republicans by changing minority voting districts.

What does Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act do?

It bans voting practices that discriminate based on race or minority status.