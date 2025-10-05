Olympic gold medalist puts $1.2 million Louisiana mansion on sale: ‘I am sorry it…’

An Olympic gold medalist has put her mansion in Shreveport up for sale, reportedly after failing to find work. In a Facebook post, she announced that she would be selling her Louisiana mansion and relocating to Las Vegas. Oksana Baiul whose $1.2 million Louisiana mansion is up for sale. (Facebook/Oksana Baiul)

“Thank you, Shreveport!!! House is for sale moving back to Las Vegas… I love u all. I am sorry it didn’t work out,” Oksana Baiul wrote and posted two pictures of her house. She represented Ukraine at the 1994 Winter Olympics in figure skating.

Why is she selling her house?

"I can't make a living in Shreveport. Unfortunately I can't," Baiul said on Facebook, adding, “I do love all the people here. I came for a reason, and it did not happen. I came here to create some things, but they did not come to fruition I have to go where the ice exists."

Recalling how she felt when she first moved to Shreveport, Baiul said, “We used to tour with Champions on Ice. It’s an ice skating show. So, when I moved to Shreveport three years ago, we went to Louisiana Downs and when I walked in, I said, ‘Oh my God, I’ve been here before’,” reported KSLA 12.

Explaining about her relocation plans, she added, “I came here from Las Vegas. My daughter was born in Las Vegas. She is already there. When I was in Vegas, and I just came back. We skated together.”

The former ice skater also talked about the struggles she faced in her life, including addiction and divorce. “I’ve made all of the money in the world, lost all of the money in the world,” says Baiul. “I’ve been married, now I’m divorced. But, if you fall down on the ice, can you imagine how many times I had to fall down and get up?”

“I’m blessed and I’m grateful for everything. I will miss Shreveport a lot. Thank you,” Olympian Oksana Baiul said. She shared a post announcing the sale of her house on September 20.

Reportedly, she and her then-husband purchased the property for $600,000, and now she has put it up for sale for $1.2 million.