Who is Agastya Goel? Indian-origin teen meets Donald Trump after US Olympiad win

The United States Physics Team won the 2025 International Physics Olympiad (IPhO), and after this historic win, the entire team visited the White House to meet President Donald Trump. Among them was an Indian-origin teen, Agastya Goel, who, along with his teammates Allen Li, Joshua Wang, Feodor Yevtushenko, and Brian Zhang, bagged five gold medals. Agastya Goel, 2nd from left, is an Indian-origin teen from California and the son of a Stanford professor. (X/@mkratsios47)

Michael Kratsios, a senior aide to Trump, shared a picture of the winning team with the president. “Today @POTUS & @WHOSTP47 were proud to welcome the 2025 World Champion USA Physics Team to the @WhiteHouse! These incredible geniuses DOMINATED at the International Physics Olympiad in July, bringing home a record FIVE gold medals — the greatest performance in team history,” Kratsios wrote.

The photo shows Donald Trump sitting on a chair with the winners standing behind him.

The teen reacted to the photo in a LinkedIn post that has now gone viral. “Honored that the U.S. IPhO Team was invited to The White House and had the incredible experience of meeting the President in the Oval Office! Thank you to Michael Kratsios and the President for this opportunity!”

Who is Agastya Goel?

He is the son of Ashish Goel, an American professor of Management Science and Engineering at Stanford University. Agastya is a student at Henry M Gunn High School in Palo Alto, California.

The teen won two gold medals, in 2023 and 2024, for the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI). Agastya Goel won the 2024 gold medal at the programming contest with a score of 438.97 out of 600.

He has enrolled in AP Spanish at his school and is studying modern physics and multiverse calculus at Stanford Online High School.

On LinkedIn, he has listed eleven skills, which include LLM, physics, maths, data structures, algorithms, HTML, JavaScript, JAVA, C++, and machine learning algorithms.