Man who grabbed Ariana Grande kicked out of Lady Gaga’s Brisbane concert in fresh security row

Australian influencer Johnson Wen, better known online as “Pyjama Man,” has once again stirred up trouble, this time at Lady Gaga’s Mayhem Ball show in Brisbane. Wen, 26, posted a selfie on Instagram on Tuesday evening, telling followers he had already been kicked out of Suncorp Stadium before the concert even began. Pyjama Man kicked out of Lady Gaga’s Brisbane concert weeks after Ariana Grande premiere chaos(AFP)

“The show doesn’t start until 8 pm. The early fans were booing me,” he wrote on Instagram stories. Videos that later surfaced on TikTok and X showed security guards walking Wen out of the venue as some fans booed while others cheered. Wen didn’t resist and quietly followed the guards, keeping his phone in hand as the crowd watched.

Some in the audience recognised him immediately, given his growing reputation for jumping barricades and approaching high-profile performers without warning.

Ariana attacker at Lady Gaga concert

The Brisbane incident comes only weeks after Wen was deported from Singapore. According to local outlet CNA, Wen was removed from the country on November 23 and barred from returning. Singaporean authorities jailed him for nine days for accosting Ariana Grande at the Asian premiere of Wicked: For Good.

Banned from Singapore

Grande was walking the yellow carpet with co-star Cynthia Erivo on November 13 when Wen suddenly ran past barriers and threw an arm around the singer. Video of the moment, which went viral worldwide, showed Grande pulling away as Erivo quickly stepped in front of her. Wen was arrested the next morning and charged as a public nuisance.

Before the stunt, Wen filmed himself standing under a Wicked poster and saying it was his “dream” to meet Grande. He later uploaded the footage of his leap onto the carpet and thanked the singer in an Instagram Story, even though her security tackled him within seconds.

During his court appearance, District Judge Christopher Goh said Wen showed a “pattern of behaviour” and warned him that Singapore would not tolerate disruptions that threatened public safety. Wen told the court he would stop causing trouble, though his recent ejection from Gaga’s concert raises fresh doubts, as per the Daily Mail.

Wen has a long list of previous intrusions, from The Weeknd’s Melbourne show to Katy Perry’s Sydney performance. He has also disrupted major sporting events, including the 100m final at the Paris 2024 Olympics and matches at the Cricket World Cup. Online, he calls himself an “invader” and “the most hated troll,” often sharing clips of his stunts and even linking to a GoFundMe page asking fans to help him “pay off all my bills.”