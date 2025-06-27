Marge Simpson is not dead; show insider spills details amid death rumors

For all the Simpsons fans out there, here is a relief. Marge Simpson is not dead yet. Yes, the Season 36 finale gave us a glimpse into the future, but it was just that: a flash-forward. In the present-day world of Springfield, Marge is very much alive. The Simpsons insider said Marge Simpson is alive(The Simpsons)

A look into the future

The episode titled “Estranger Things” takes viewers 35 years ahead. As per a CNN report, Lisa is now the commissioner of the NBA, and Bart is running an unlicensed retirement home where their dad, Homer, lives on Lisa’s dime. The siblings have grown apart, mostly because they stopped watching The Itchy & Scratchy Show together.

There is a funeral scene showing Marge’s gravestone with the words: “Beloved wife, mother and pork-chop seasoner.” But do not worry, it is all part of the future storyline.

A message from the past and a sweet afterlife surprise

Lisa later discovers a video of Marge reminding her children to stay close. It moves Lisa and brings Bart and her back together. Marge watches this moment from the afterlife and says, “I’m so happy my kids are close again.”

Oh, and there is a surprise twist. In heaven, Marge is now married to none other than Ringo Starr.

“Love, we’ll be late for the Heaven Buffett,” Starr says. “There’s a shrimp tower.”

“Okay, Ringo,” Marge replies. “I’m just so glad that we’re allowed to marry different people in Heaven.”

So yes, it is a touching and funny future tale. But for now, Marge is still alive and seasoning pork chops in Springfield just like always.

