Matt Rife’s Annabelle doll purchase prompts ominous warning from psychic: ‘Should never be awakened’

Comedian Matt Rife may have landed himself in supernatural trouble after acquiring what is believed to be the world's most haunted doll, Annabelle. His plans to exhibit the doll to the public have raised alarm, especially within the paranormal community. The news came after the death of Dan Rivera, who passed away while on the US tour with the doll. However, no foul play was detected in his death, and he died of “natural causes”. Comedian Matt Rife faces warnings from psychic medium Matt Fraser after acquiring the haunted doll Annabelle. (mattrife/Instagram)

Psychic medium Matt Fraser has now issued a chilling warning as he told the Daily Mail that Rife’s move could unleash “dark, aggressive energy.”

Also Read: Elton Castee net worth: What to know as YouTuber buys Annabelle doll's haunted home

Matt Fraser's warning to comedian Rife about Annabelle

Fraser told the Daily Mail, “Because of all the hype surrounding the Annabelle doll, from naming her to interacting with her and now putting her on display, people are unintentionally breathing life into something that should never be awakened.”

The TV personality known for Meet The Frasers explained, “The energy builds with every mention, every photo, and every attempt to provoke a reaction. This is not just an old doll, it is a vessel tied to dark, earthbound energy.” He continued, “Dolls do not just become possessed on their own. A spirit must be invited in, often through dark rituals or intentional acts of black magic."

He warned that Rife's plans to welcome the public to Ed and Lorraine's home and their well-known museum, filled with what are claimed to be haunted artefacts, and which was closed in 2019, can endanger him and others.

Fraser shared, “That is how the soul became attached in the first place,' Fraser warned. 'Spirits that have not crossed over feed off attention, and the more fascination there is, the more active and aggressive the energy becomes.” He continued, “It is like dealing with a bully. You can yell, push back and try to assert control, but in the end you are left drained while the bully feels stronger. That is exactly how dark energy works. It pulls from your strength, your peace of mind, and your spiritual protection.”

Fraser added, “The more it is acknowledged, the more power it gains. This is exactly why Ed and Lorraine Warren never wanted the Annabelle doll to be glorified or used for entertainment.” He also believed that the late couple truly “understood the danger” that possessed Annabelle.

Fraser said that “People think they are just observing something creepy, but what they are really doing is inviting chaos.” He described the possessed items as “spiritually active” and said that these are “tied to dark, earthbound souls that never crossed over.”

Also Read: Matt Rife buys Annabelle doll: What is comedian's net worth?

How did Matt Rife become the owner of Annabelle?

In a shocking move, Rife revealed last month that he purchased the Warrens' home and Occult Museum in Monroe, Connecticut. Thus, he became the owner of Annabelle. The infamous haunted doll's disturbing behaviour dates back to the 1970s.

However, when Ed and Lorraine took ownership of the doll, they locked it in a glass case, which was placed in their museum. The special glass case was to ensure that the "evil evil-spirited entity" was contained and warned that she should never be moved.