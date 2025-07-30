Meet the 10 richest people alive: Musk, Bezos, Zuckerberg dominate 2025 billionaires list

The ultimate guide to the top 10 richest billionaires on the planet is here. From Elon Musk and recently-married Jeff Bezos to Mark Zuckerberg, these individuals continue to dominate the global economy with their vast empires and are setting new benchmarks worldwide. Only one among them belongs to France, while the remaining nine out of 10 are Americans, as per the data shared by Forbes. Elon Musk is the only person with a net worth of over $400 billion.(REUTERS)

Here's a look at the top 10 richest people alive:

1. Elon Musk ($408.5 billion)

Despite his ongoing feud with US President Donald Trump, Elon Musk remains the wealthiest person on the planet. He is the only person to have a total net worth above $400 billion. To date, he has co-founded seven companies, which include the electric car maker Tesla, AI startup xAI and space tech firm SpaceX.

Musk owns nearly 12 per cent of Tesla, which recently ventured into the Indian market. He has pledged over half of his total shares in the company as collateral for personal loans. Founded in 2002, SpaceX is a dominant force in the space and technology sector. Musk holds an estimated 42 per cent stake in the company. The 54-year-old took control of Twitter in 2022 as part of a $44 billion deal, per the outlet.

2. Larry Ellison ($296.1 billion)

The chairman, chief technology officer and co-founder of Oracle owns nearly 40 per cent of the software giant. He shifted his base to the Hawaiian island of Lanai in 2020. He purchased almost all of it for a whopping $300 million in 2012. He was also a part of Tesla's board between December 2018 and August 2022.

3. Jeff Bezos ($243.6 billion)

The founder of Amazon owns 9 per cent of the company. He started the business from his garage in Seattle in 1994. Bezos recently tied the knot with Lauren Sánchez in Venice. This comes after he parted ways with MacKenzie Scott in 2019 after staying together for 25 years. Post their divorce, Bezos is believed to have transferred a quarter of his 16 per cent stake in the company to her.

4. Mark Zuckerberg ($241.6 billion)

Zuckerberg kickstarted Facebook at the age of 19 in 2004. He made the platform public in 2012. At present, he owns roughly 13 per cent stock in the company. The name of the company was changed to Meta in 2021.

5. Larry Page ($160.8 billion)

Page and Sergey Brin co-founded Google in 1998. He later served as the CEO of Alphabet, the parent company of Google, and stepped down from the role in 2019. As of now, he remains a part of the board as well as a controlling shareholder.

6. Sergey Brin ($153.5 billion)

Brin, 51, currently serves on the board of Alphabet. He remains a controlling shareholder in the tech giant after stepping down as its president in 2019. He was six when his family shifted from Russia to the US.

7. Jensen Huang ($152.7 billion)

Huang is the CEO and president of Nvidia, a graphics-chip company that was co-founded by him in 1993. He owns 3 per cent of shares in the firm.

8. Bernard Arnault and family ($147.9 billion)

Bernard Arnault from France takes care of the LVMH empire, which comprises dozens of fashion and cosmetics brands, including Louis Vuitton. His five children are also associated with the company. A few years ago, Arnault proposed a reorganization of Agache to become a limited partnership.

9. Steve Ballmer ($144 billion)

Ballmer served as the CEO of Microsoft between 2000 and 2014. He joined the company in 1980. After that, he went on to purchase the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA for $2 billion.

10. Warren Buffett ($142.1 billion)

Warren Buffett is a hugely successful investor. His company, Berkshire Hathaway, is the owner of several companies like Geico, Duracell as well as Dairy Queen.

