MrBeast plans new fitness challenge after Majd Khader's viral $5.5M weight loss video

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson has confirmed plans for another extreme fitness challenge, just months after releasing his viral weight loss video. The new project comes after the YouTuber spent a staggering $5.5 million on his previous experiment, where participant Majd Khader lost 100 pounds in six months. Mr Beast reveals plans for next fitness challenge.(X/@MrBeast)

In June 2025, MrBeast uploaded a video that showed Majd locked inside a custom-built gym for half a year. The transformation was a massive success, with Majd walking away with $417,650 in prize money. However, the project almost didn’t reach YouTube after the sudden death of trainer Coach Wall during filming. Despite this tragedy, the video went live and has since racked up millions of views.

MrBeast’s $5.5M fitness experiment

MrBeast later revealed the fitness video’s costs were much higher than expected. Building the gym alone cost $2 million, while another $1.2 million went to hiring a dedicated crew. Combined with payments to the regular MrBeast team and Majd’s prize, the total cost skyrocketed to $5.5 million.

Still, Donaldson said he has no regrets about the expense, noting that his content often focuses on large-scale challenges with huge rewards.

Fans invited to join the next challenge

Now, MrBeast is preparing another fitness project. In a video uploaded on August 17, 2025, to his MrBeast 2 channel, he confirmed he was open to doing “another thing similar” to Majd’s journey. He also invited fans to leave a comment on the video for a chance to be part of the upcoming experiment.

Details about the new challenge remain under wraps, but if it follows MrBeast’s track record, it’s expected to be just as ambitious and expensive.

FAQs

What was MrBeast’s last fitness challenge?

It featured Majd, who spent 6 months in the gym and won $417,650, and lost 100 pounds.

How much did the video cost to make?

MrBeast revealed it cost around $5.5 million, including building the gym, paying staff, and prize money.

How can fans join the next challenge?

Fans can comment on MrBeast’s latest MrBeast 2 video for a chance to take part.