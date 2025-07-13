Mumbai man living in Texas for 35 years wonders if returning home is still worth it

A heartfelt post by a 53-year-old man raised in Mumbai and now living in Texas has gone viral on Reddit after he sought advice on whether to return permanently to India or continue using it as a holiday destination. The user, who goes by the handle @Careless-Ad1404, shared his dilemma in a post titled “Mumbai Guy thinking of whether to come back from USA”, sparking a spirited conversation. A Mumbai man living in Texas sparked debate online after asking if returning to India after 35 years abroad was still a wise decision.(Representational image/Unsplash)

A life divided between two continents

In his post, the user revealed, “Hi all, raised and schooled in Mumbai- Bandra W. 53 now and lived past 35yrs in Texas. American wife- 2 kids 18/13. My brother/Sis also settled in USA. Parents go and come back every 6mos with GC. But they getting old now.”

He mentioned visiting Mumbai for the first time in 13 years, observing that while the city felt familiar, it had changed significantly. “Same old Mumbai but more congestion but a little light traffic in Bandra now thanks to Costal road,” he noted.

With his children growing older and beginning to plan their independent lives, the user said he was considering returning to India—possibly after his younger child finishes college or gets married. He added, “I’m in Biz and last year almost netted $200k.” His post ended with the question: “Is it worth it to move completely or just buy a flat to visit for vacation?... what would be rental yield on a flat if I buy and rent it out if I stay out of Mumbai for 2-3yrs?”

Internet divided over the prospect

Reddit users were quick to weigh in, offering both warnings and practical suggestions. One commenter bluntly advised, “Do not do it. Mumbai is ok for visit. Not for living. I wouldn’t toss Austin for Andheri.” Another added, “Not reading your post. Just came to say no. Wish you a good life.”

“There’s a high chance you and your family may start feeling unwell from just the environmental changes itself,” said one. Another user suggested a middle ground: “Buy a house and visit for vacation. Lots of things going on in Mumbai, adjusting will be very hard.”

One said, “Yes you can shift to Mumbai,” while another observed, “If you’re rich rich in India then yes.”