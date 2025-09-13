Nano Banana 3D figurine of Charlie Kirk's assassination surfaces on X, outrage erupts

Charlie Kirk, a close ally of President Donald Trump and a well-known conservative activist, was shot and killed during a college event in Utah. His assassination has sent shockwaves through the nation, prompting many to take to social media to express their grief and sorrow. Amid those, a post has surfaced, leaving people enraged. It shows a 3D figurine, created using Nano Banana, of the moment the co-founder of the youth activist group Turning Point USA was shot. Charlie Kirk was shot in the neck and killed during a campus event in Utah. (AFP)

“Please report this account to X and the @FBI. This is disgusting and should not be tolerated,” an individual tweeted while sharing a screenshot of the X post that has sparked outrage.

Social media is furious:

An individual posted, “I'm completely done with these disgusting garbage human beings.” Another remarked, “WT* is wrong with people?” A third expressed, “I can't even repost this. These demons must be dealt with extreme prejudice.” A fourth wrote, “These aren't humans we are dealing with. They are demonic.”

Many people tweeted that they have reported the X account that originally posted the AI-generated visual. Following this, the X profile was suspended.

Backlash over TikTok posts:

Charlie Kirk’s death was announced on social media by Trump, who praised the 31-year-old as “Great, and even Legendary.” While the news of the fatal shooting of the activist, who was known for ‘change-my-mind’ style debate, broke people’s hearts, some shared TikTok videos mocking the moment.

Who is the shooting suspect?

The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, has been taken into custody. Initially, the US president indicated he was turned in by “somebody very close to him.” Investigative authorities later alleged that Robinson had “implied” killing Kirk to a family friend.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox revealed during the press conference that the authorities believed the suspected shooter “acted alone.” While talking about the motive behind the incident, Cox said, it’s because the suspected shooter “disliked" the activist.

"The family member referenced a recent incident in which Robinson came to dinner prior to September 10…In the conversation with another family member, Robinson mentioned Charlie Kirk was coming to UVU… the family member also stated Kirk was full of hate and spreading hate.”