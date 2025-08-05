Netizens fume as video of man lighting cigarette in Tomb of the Unknown Soldier flame goes viral. Watch

A video of a man lighting his cigarette using the eternal flame at Paris’ Tomb of the Unknown Soldier has sparked outrage online. The clip, which surfaced on X, shows the man - dressed in a black hoodie and white pants - leaning into the sacred flame, cigarette in mouth, while others watch nearby. He casually sparks up, then walks off. But the moment, caught on camera, did not sit right with many. Desecrating a war memorial in France can lead to fines or jail time under broader public order statutes.(X/Oli London TV)

Also read: France condemns 'despicable' Hamas hostage video

Watch it here:

How did the internet react?

“That's disrespectful,” a user wrote under the video. “It is as 'sacred' a site in France as can be without being religious. The soldier is a symbol of the price France paid for life and liberty. I do not know if France has a law for this sort of thing, but I hope there is one and that he is punished for breaking it,” commented another person.

Calls grow for legal consequences

While it is unclear whether the man broke any specific law, many believe the act warrants punishment. Desecrating a war memorial in France can lead to fines or jail time under broader public order statutes.

No official charges have been announced. Still, the public reaction is clear: the act crossed a line. One Paris local called it “a disgrace, not just to the flame, but to what it stands for.”

Also read: WWII veterans speak of sacrifice and freedom on France's D-Day battlefields, 81 years later

About The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier sits beneath the Arc de Triomphe and honors an unidentified French soldier killed in World War I. Installed in 1920, the tomb stands as a tribute to all French soldiers who died in battle. The granite slab bears the inscription: "Ici repose un soldat français mort pour la Patrie, 1914–1918."

Three years later, the eternal flame was added, and it’s been burning ever since. Every evening at 6:30, it is ceremonially rekindled. Veterans and officials call the site the Dalle sacrée - the sacred slab. A special police unit guards the memorial at all hours.

FAQs:

Where did the incident take place?

At the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier beneath the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.

Who is the man in the video?

His identity remains unknown as of now.

What is the eternal flame?

It is a flame that burns continuously to honor fallen French soldiers.

Is it illegal to disrespect the flame?

There is no specific law, but general desecration laws may apply.

How long has the flame been burning?

Since 1923, it has been rekindled every night at 6:30 p.m.