NYT Connections puzzle #834: Hints, categories, and answers for September 22 puzzle
Are you stuck on today’s NYT Connections puzzle? Here are hints, category breakdowns, and the full solution for puzzle #834.
NYT Connections is ruling the hearts of puzzle lovers around the world. According to CNN Business, NYT Connections is the second-most-played game on the internet after Wordle. The goal is simple: As a player, you must carefully divide a grid of sixteen words into four groups of four. Words in each group must be linked to one another.
Today’s puzzle #834 is by puzzle creator and editor, Wyna Liu. Besides the NYT website, you can play it on the Games app.
NYT Connections hints for today
Yellow group hint: We learn about these terms when we are doing math.
Green group hint: Known for their contrasting colors.
Blue group hint: You find these places in Las Vegas.
Purple group hint: Monosyllabic words that begin with vowels.
Today’s NYT Connections groups (September 21, 2025)
Yellow group – basic geometric calculations
Green group – black-and-white things
Blue group – Las Vegas casino hotels
Purple group – words that sound like plural letters
Answers for today’s NYT Connections (#834)
What are the yellow words in today’s Connections? AREA, LENGTH, PERIMETER, VOLUME
What are the green words in today’s Connections? CROSSWORD, DOMINO, ORCA, OREO
What are the blue words in today’s Connections? ARIA, ENCORE, EXCALIBUR, LUXOR
What are the purple words in today’s Connections? ARS, AYES, EASE, OWES
How can I get better at solving NYT Connections?
Try to begin with words that you feel you are most comfortable with. Since it is comparatively easier to notice a link between the yellow words, submit them first. Although NYT Connections allows four mistakes, remain careful. If you do not know the meaning of a word, search for it.
It is easier to draw a connection between a group of words when you know their meanings. Unlike other games on the internet, NYT Connections does not require you to solve the puzzle within a given period of time. So, do not hurry and lose your attempts. Above all, try to participate in these challenges every day. If you are regular, NYT Connections puzzles will simultaneously improve your vocabulary. With practice, you are bound to get better at solving NYT Connections.