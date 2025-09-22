NYT Connections puzzle #834: Hints, categories, and answers for September 22 puzzle

NYT Connections is ruling the hearts of puzzle lovers around the world. According to CNN Business, NYT Connections is the second-most-played game on the internet after Wordle. The goal is simple: As a player, you must carefully divide a grid of sixteen words into four groups of four. Words in each group must be linked to one another. NYT Connections puzzle #834: Hints, categories, and answers(nytimes.com)

Today’s puzzle #834 is by puzzle creator and editor, Wyna Liu. Besides the NYT website, you can play it on the Games app.

NYT Connections hints for today

Yellow group hint: We learn about these terms when we are doing math.

Green group hint: Known for their contrasting colors.

Blue group hint: You find these places in Las Vegas.

Purple group hint: Monosyllabic words that begin with vowels.

Today’s NYT Connections groups (September 21, 2025)

Yellow group – basic geometric calculations

Green group – black-and-white things

Blue group – Las Vegas casino hotels

Purple group – words that sound like plural letters

Answers for today’s NYT Connections (#834)

What are the yellow words in today’s Connections? AREA, LENGTH, PERIMETER, VOLUME

What are the green words in today’s Connections? CROSSWORD, DOMINO, ORCA, OREO

What are the blue words in today’s Connections? ARIA, ENCORE, EXCALIBUR, LUXOR

What are the purple words in today’s Connections? ARS, AYES, EASE, OWES

How can I get better at solving NYT Connections?

Try to begin with words that you feel you are most comfortable with. Since it is comparatively easier to notice a link between the yellow words, submit them first. Although NYT Connections allows four mistakes, remain careful. If you do not know the meaning of a word, search for it.

It is easier to draw a connection between a group of words when you know their meanings. Unlike other games on the internet, NYT Connections does not require you to solve the puzzle within a given period of time. So, do not hurry and lose your attempts. Above all, try to participate in these challenges every day. If you are regular, NYT Connections puzzles will simultaneously improve your vocabulary. With practice, you are bound to get better at solving NYT Connections.