NYT Mini Crossword Today: See hints and answer for Saturday, August 16, 2025

The New York Times Mini Crossword is a daily ritual for word-game lovers around the globe. Unlike the larger and more challenging Crossword, the Mini is quick, accessible, and free to play. It offers a fast but satisfying challenge, whether you are enjoying your morning coffee or winding down in the evening. NYT Mini Crossword, Saturday, August 16.(nytimes.com)

The puzzle resets each day at 10 pm ET, which gives players a fresh batch of clues to crack. For Saturday, August 16, 2025, we have compiled today’s hints and full answers: so, read carefully if you are avoiding spoilers!

NYT Mini Crossword: Clues and hints (Across)

1 Across Something to check prior to taking a flight (Hint: Ends with "G")

4 Across A road to recovery (Hint: Ends with "B")

6 Across "The Good Samaritan" or "The Rich Fool" (Hint: Starts with "P")

8 Across "___ now or never!" (Hint: Ends with "S")

9 Across Angora cat's glamour (Hint: Starts with "F")

10 Across North American frogs whose music is a shrill chorus (Starts with "P")

12 Across Sheath or muumuu (Hint: Ends with "S")

13 Across Kit ___ Club ("Cabaret" location) (Hint: Ends with "T")

NYT Mini Crossword: Clues and hints (Down)

1 Down: Frantically out of control (Hint: Starts with "B")

2 Down: "I have it!" (Hint: Ends with "A")

3 Down: Glorious gossip sesh (Hint: Starts with "G")

4 Down: Gave 3 stars, say (Hint: Starts with "R" or "E")

5 Down: Gets hazy, as a picture (Hint: Ends with "S")

6 Down: Spot on a domino (Hint: Ends with "P")

7 Down: Sounds of indecision (Hint: Starts with "E")

11 Down: Minuscule source of nagging inconvenience for a storybook princess (Hint: Ends with "A")

Answers for NYT Mini Crossword August 16, 2025

The full answers for the NYT Mini Crossword for August 16 are as follows:

Across:

1 Something to check before flight: BAG

4 One road to recovery: REHAB

6 ‘The Rich Fool’ or ‘The Good Samaritan’: PARABLE

8 "___ now or never": ITS

9 Angora cat's splendor: FUR

10 North American frogs which sing in a shrill chorus: PEEPERS

12 Sheath or muumuu: Dress

13 Kit ___ Club ("Cabaret" setting): KAT

Down

1 Wildly out of control: BERSERK

2 “I’ve got it!”: AHA

3 Scintillating gossip session: GABFEST

4 Gave three stars, say: RATED

5 Becomes hazy, as a picture: BLURS

6 Dot on a domino: PIP

7 Sounds of indecision: ERS

11 Tiny source of torment for a storybook princess: PEA

FAQs

Q1. What time does the NYT Mini Crossword reset each day?

The Mini resets daily at 10 p.m. ET, unlike Wordle, which resets at midnight.

Q2. Do I need a subscription to play the NYT Mini?

No, the Mini is free-to-play on the web and the app, though the archive is app-exclusive.

Q3. How does the Mini compare to the full NYT Crossword?

The Mini is smaller, quicker, and more digestible, making it perfect for a short daily brain teaser.