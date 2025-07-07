NYT Mini Crossword Today: See hints and answer for Sunday, July 6, 2025

If you tried your hand at The New York Times Mini Crossword on Sunday, July 6, you probably got stuck on one clue: ‘Ben of Broadway.’ It’s just three words, but thousands of players were caught off guard. Within hours, the clue became the top trending entertainment topic on Google, as per Just Jared. According to search data, over 20,000 people looked it up. That’s a lot for a single five-letter name. NYT crossword answers for Sunday(Unsplash)

The answer? Ben Platt

The thing about Mini clues is, they’re fast and tight. You only get so much to work with. And when it comes to “Ben of Broadway,” your mind might jump to multiple names. Ben Kingsley? Ben Foster? Doesn’t fit. Ben Affleck? He’s more Hollywood.

Who is Ben Platt?

Platt made his Broadway debut in 2014 in The Book of Mormon, playing Elder Cunningham. But it was Dear Evan Hansen in 2016 that turned him into a household name. That performance earned him a Tony, Grammy, and Daytime Emmy.

He later led the Broadway revival of Parade, which is now touring across the US In 2024, he launched a concert residency called Live at the Palace. That series showcased his musical range and drew strong reviews.

Ben Platt also found himself in headlines this year for speaking openly about politics - and some of his views reportedly contrast with those of his family.

What is the NYT Mini Crossword?

The NYT Mini Crossword is a small puzzle from The New York Times. It’s quick. Just 5 squares by 5. Most people finish it in a minute or two. Some even race against the clock to beat their personal best.

The Mini is free on the NYT site and also in their app. You don’t need a full subscription to try it. It’s simple, short, and still gives your brain something to chew on. Not as hard as the big crossword. But not boring either.

