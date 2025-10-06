Optical illusion: Can you find the cat hidden among raccoons in 5 seconds?

Optical illusions are becoming a sensation on the internet. Thousands of people around the world are taking part in these challenges to improve their observation skills. The latest brain teaser to go viral on Reddit asks players to spot a cat among cute raccoons in just five seconds. If you want to put your skills to the test, this challenge is perfect for you. Optical Illusion: Only champions can find a cat among the raccoons in five seconds, can you?(reddit/r/FindTheSniper)

Optical illusion: Find the kitty

At first glance, there is an adorable crowd of wide-eyed raccoons. Most of them are just blinking innocently at you in different shades of gray. A few of them simply stand out. While one raccoon affectionately holds a red apple in the photo, another sports a yellow plaid scarf. Meanwhile, one raccoon, who wears a black top hat and a lacy veil, channels its vintage drama vibe. And while another is casually sipping some drink, one raccoon appears to be asleep. As a player, you must try to locate a cat among the cute raccoons in this photo within just 10 seconds.

Optical illusion: Answer

The cute raccoons distract the viewers. Additionally, the cat is highly identical to the gray raccoons in the photo. For these reasons, it is hard to locate the car. However, if you can stay calm and observe the photo carefully, the feline creature is nearby.

The cat is in the bottom right of the photo. As you can see, the cat is in the third row, going up, second from the right. Although many tried their luck with this optical illusion, several players were left confused. A few of them wrote about their experiences in the comment section of the post.

A user frankly said it took them about 20 seconds to spot the cat in the viral photo. “I guess I'm not a champion,” they said. Another said it took them “longer than five seconds.” However, they thought that the gray cat “without whiskers and stripes” was “interesting.”

Another added, “It took me about 5 seconds only because I started at the bottom and zoomed through the rows.” “I found him. When you see him, it is totally obvious it is a cat,” another user was excited to comment.

Why should we solve optical illusions?

There are multiple benefits to solving optical illusions on a regular basis. Studies have shown that people who take part in viral brain teasers usually have a creative approach to life. Besides, optical illusions reduce stress and strengthen one’s cognitive agility.