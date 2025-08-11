Optical illusion: Only those with eagle eyes can find the grasshopper in 10 seconds

Want to start your day on a high note? There certainly is no better way than putting your eyes and mind to the task of solving a mind-boggling challenge. A daily dose of such fun games could be a great workout session and provide much-needed insights about your observational skills. Counted among the top trends on the internet, puzzles and visual illusions often leave even seasoned players scratching their heads to find the answers. Let's see how many can solve today's viral challenge. Can you spot the grasshopper?(Reddit/ r/FindTheSniper)

Optical illusion: What to do?

A new challenge has caught the attention of many on the subreddit 'Find the Sniper,' where people have been asked to spot the grasshopper in the image.

At first, it seems an easy task, but when you get to see the picture, all you get to witness is a large quantity of wood chips. Hidden somewhere in it is a grasshopper. All that players are required to do is identify it.

Also read: IQ test: Think you’re a genius? Try solving this maths puzzle that’s baffling the internet

The best part is that there is no specific time restriction, which means that players can take extra minutes to look into each and every detail in the image to identify the grasshopper.

Such optical illusions are extremely difficult to crack as they utilize patterns and colors to generate images that are deceptive and play tricks with the brain. A person must be eagle-eyed as well as a great observer to get answers for such games. But it is quite normal if you are unable to spot the grasshopper even after making all possible efforts, as there are many like you.

It is a healthy habit to solve such puzzles on a daily basis as they can be a major booster for concentration, focus, and intelligence quotient.

Need help? Experts suggest that people should remain focused and calm while solving an optical illusion, even if they are not getting the answer to it.

Optical illusion: Answer

In the comments section of the post, a few people have provided the actual location of the grasshopper in the image.

"The grasshopper is halfway down the image and one-third of the way from right to left. Its head is facing the upper-left corner," one person wrote.

Another added, "Slightly below center just to the right, he’s looking at 10 o’clock."

A third person wrote, "Bottom right corner, sitting at an angle. Almost looks like it’s balanced on a wood chip between two bigger pieces".

FAQs

What's the task in the optical illusion challenge?

Players have to spot the grasshopper in the image.

Why is it taking longer time to spot it?

The grasshopper is camouflaged in its surroundings, making it difficult to spot.

How optical illusions benefit our brain?

Playing such games can help in sharpening our observation skills.