Optical illusion: Only those with eagle eyes can spot the incorrect spelling in 10 seconds

Do you consider yourself a pro in solving puzzles or have sharp vision? The viral optical illusion test for the day will surely put your brain and eyes to the test. The viral challenge is asking players to identify 'befter' among the multiple rows of 'better' in just 10 seconds. Can you spot the hidden word 'befter' amongst multiple rows of 'better'?

Optical illusions are a great way to test your observational skills, since such fun games not only trick the visual system, but also force people to look beyond the obvious to find the answer. Solving such puzzles on a regular basis helps us in gaining critical insights about our visual abilities, as these cleverly utilize patterns and colors to trick the brain. Such challenges make us perceive things that could be completely different from the actual reality. These allow people to improve their intelligence quotient and focus.

Optical illusion: Can you spot ‘befter’?

On the internet, an image has gone viral, asking people to identify the different words in it.

At first glance, viewers get to witness a sea of the word 'Better'. But hidden somewhere in the photograph is the word 'Befter'. Since both the words look similar, it becomes extremely challenging to spot the answer.

For some people, it has become difficult to identify 'Befter' among the rows of 'Better' as they were left staring at the image for minutes, but still could not find the answer.

If you are able to spot the different word in the image, you are surely among the top few percent who have great eyesight and sharp vision.

Why is this so hard? The two words are quite similar to each other in shape and size. When you look at the image, everything appears to blend together, while the eyes are unable to see the difference between them. That's the real magic of a good optical illusion, as it goes on to play with the brain and often makes certain obvious things hard to see.

Need a hint? If you are still unable to locate the hidden word in the image, let us make it a bit easier for you. The different word, 'befter', is not on the right side of the image.

Optical illusion: Answer

The word 'befter' is located in the second row and the third last column in the image.

FAQs:

1. Where is the hidden word located in the image?

'Befter' is placed in the second row and third last column.

2. Why is it hard to solve such puzzles?

Such optical illusions confuse the brain and hide details in plain sight.

3. How to play such games?

These can help in improving focus, memory and cognitive flexibility.