Optical illusion test: Can you solve the challenge by finding the guitar pick in 10 seconds

Are you a seasoned player in solving optical illusions? If yes, then this viral challenge on Reddit is surely not going to disappoint you. Players have been asked to spot the guitar pick in the picture as it is cleverly camouflaged in its surroundings. At first glance, it appears as a simple and easy task, but once you start finding the hidden guitar pick, it seems to blend almost invisibly into the background. This image features a guitar pick hidden somewhere in the background. Try to find it out.(Reddit)

Optical illusion: Spot the guitar pick

The image was shared on the popular subreddit 'Find the Sniper' by one user named LilyPadFastestRunner earlier this week. Since then, it has gained significant attention on the platform, as users were left scratching their heads, looking for the missing object in the picture.

It features a carpet with several different designs in various shapes, sizes, and colors printed on it. However, somewhere hidden among these designs is a guitar pick, which needs to be identified by the users.

Only those with sharp vision can spot the guitar pick in this image.(Reddit)

Such optical illusions utilize colors and patterns to come up with deceptive images that go on to play tricks with our brains. There cannot be a better way to start your day than these games, which challenge the eyes and brain to look beyond the obvious to find the answers. Experts suggest that only those with exceptional observational skills as well as sharp vision, are able to crack such viral illusions in no time.

Optical illusion: Answer

In the comments section of the post, several people have shared the answer as they were able to spot the guitar pick.

One person wrote that it is green in color and placed in the third column from the right, just below the centerline.

Another wrote, "I swear that was not there when I was sweeping through the picture! It's crazy how your brain can just camouflage it when you don't know where it is yet, and when you do, you can't un-see it."

A third person said that this challenge was "surprisingly difficult."

One more user stated that the guitar pick was placed "carefully and deliberately".

