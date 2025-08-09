Outside Lands 2025: Hozier, Doja Cat & more to perform at fest; here’s how to stream it live for free

The Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival 2025 has officially started in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. It will feature three days of live performances by major music artists. If you missed Tyler the Creator at Lollapalooza last week, you can catch him this Saturday when he headlines the Bay Area festival. Hozier and Doja Cat will also perform, according to Rolling Stone. Doja Cat's performance was part of Outside Lands lineup for Friday, August 8 (Instagram/Outside Lands)

Fans across the globe can now stream the entire weekend’s performance for free, no ticket needed, thanks to the festival streaming online.

How to watch Outside Lands 2025 online

The music festival, which runs from August 8 (Friday) to Sunday (August 10), will be livestreamed exclusively via Amazon Prime Video and the Amazon Music Twitch channel, the Rolling Stone report added. The livestream on Saturday will begin at 4.30 pm ET/ 1.30 pm PT.

Prime Video subscribers can watch the festival for free, and new members can sign up for a 30-day free trial to enjoy the entire festival weekend without spending a cent, along with additional Prime perks like Prime Video shows, Prime Gaming rewards, and exclusive shopping deals.

According to a Billboard report, Outside Lands 2025 kicked off with performances from Doja Cat, John Summit, Doechii, MARINA, and more.

Although nothing can fully replicate the atmosphere of Golden Gate Park, the livestream offers close-up views, professional sound, and the chance to jump between performances. This is also the fourth year Amazon Music has partnered with Outside Lands to bring the festival into fans’ homes.

Outside Lands 2025 Saturday lineup

Tyler, The Creator, Vampire Weekend, Gracie Abrams, Royel Otis, Wallows, Wasia Project, Bakar, Flipturn, Klangphonics, Paco Versailles, Matt Champion

Outside Lands 2025 Sunday lineup

Hozier, Anderson .Paak, Free Nationals, Glass Animals, BigXthaPlug, Bleachers, CA7RIEL and Paco Amoroso, Hope Tala, Mayer Hawthorne, Naomi Sharon, Luna Li, Big Freedia

FAQs

Who will be at Outside Lands in 2025?

Headliners include Tyler, the Creator, Hozier, and Doja Cat, along with acts like Vampire Weekend, Anderson. Paak & the Free Nationals, Glass Animals, Gracie Abrams, Doechii, and Bleachers.

How to go to Outside Lands for free?

While in-person entry requires tickets, you can watch the livestream for free with a 30-day Amazon Prime trial on Prime Video or the Amazon Music Twitch channel.

Why did Tyler the Creator cancel Outside Lands?

Tyler, the Creator is scheduled to perform this year and has not canceled his Outside Lands 2025 appearance.

