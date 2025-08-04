Sabrina Carpenter electrifies Lollapalooza, brings out Earth, Wind & Fire; sings Let’s Groove, September | Watch

It's official! Pop princess Sabrina Carpenter has finally joined the ranks of Lollapalooza headliner. The effortlessly magnetic “Manchild” singer graced Lolla's T-Mobile Stage on Sunday, capping off the music festival's grand finale with a showstopping performance. Watch as she lights up Lollapalooza with her playfully flirtatious set, complete with sharp choreography, cheeky lyrics, and effortless stage charm. Sabrina Carpenter headlines Lollapalooza 2025, brings out Earth, Wind & Fire to perform hits like 'Let's Groove' and 'September'.(instagram/@sabrinacarpenter)

From the opening beat to the final bow, Sabrina’s setlist was packed with crowd-pleasers that had fans singing every word. Each song in her headlining set felt like a chapter in her rising pop star narrative - equal parts polished and unpredictable. Starting out with viral hits like ‘Busy Woman’, ‘Taste’, and ‘Good Graces’, the pop icon packed the show with signature Sabrina aura, looking breathtaking as always in a charming pink bodysuit and golden curls.

Sabrina Carpenter brings out Earth, Wind & Fire | Watch

Sabrina Carpenter was joined on stage by Chicago R&B band Earth, Wind & Fire to perform their chart-topping hits “Let's Groove” and “September”.

The “Bed Chem” singer switched to an all-white fringe ensemble that brought major festival flair and captured every breeze and spotlight, for the next section of her set. Sabrina Carpenter turned up the heat with a sultry mashup of “bed chem” and Ginuwine’s “Pony,” effortlessly blending pop seduction with a nostalgic R&B twist.

In a moment that had the crowd roaring, she playfully arrested K-pop sensations TWICE - continuing her viral tradition of cuffing audience members for being “too hot.” The theatrics didn’t stop there. She dropped into her signature "Juno" position - cheeky, confident, and perfectly choreographed, pink handcuffs in tow. And just when the energy couldn’t get any higher, she delivered a powerful performance of “Please Please Please,” closing the segment with charm, edge, and iconic headline-worthy charisma.

Sabrina Carpenter’s upcoming seventh studio album, Man’s Best Friend, is set to release on August 29, 2025, via Island Records. Its lead single, “Manchild,” co-written and produced with Jack Antonoff, has already topped charts in the U.S., U.K., and Ireland, and continues to climb globally. In October, she’ll launch the second North American leg of her Short n’ Sweet tour, kicking off October 23 in Pittsburgh, with major stops at New York, Nashville, Toronto, and Los Angeles.