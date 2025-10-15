PATCO services resume after trains suspended for over 2 hours due to power outage at Westmont Station

All PATCO train services were temporarily suspended due to a ‘PSE&G power issue’ on Wednesday morning. The train line connecting South Jersey and Philadelphia saw services getting stalled at around 7:40 AM ET due to a power outage, Fox 29 reports. PATCO services resume on both sides following breakdown that interrupted services for two-and-a-half-hour(X/@RidePATCO)

The outage was caused by a power surge that affected the Westmont Station. This led to all trains on this line – running from Lindenwold in Camden County to 16th and Locust streets in Philadelphia – into and out of Philadelphia getting suspended. After a wait of over two-and-a-half hours, services were resumed around 8:00 AM ET.

Source of the problem

PATCO first posted an update on X in the form of a ‘Service Alert’ soon after the outage. It said: “Due to a power and signal issue, PATCO is experiencing delays in both directions at this time. Trains are being held at all stations. Updates to follow.”

A later post added details about the problem. “Train service is currently suspended due to a PSE&G power issue. Crews are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible; no estimated time of restoration is available. Please consider alternate travel options.”

Additionally, a series of posts provided a detailed report on how the whole situation started. The cause was a power surge from PSE&G, which led to several fuses at the Westmont station being blown, halting operations.

The thread goes on to inform that diagnostic crews were able to identify the cause, and repair crews were called in to repair and replace the fuses. The X posts further informed that NJ Transit was cross-honoring PATCO tickets to help customers who had to reach their destinations.

When did PATCO services resume?

At 10:30 AM ET, an X post gave the information that services have been restored. “PATCO service has been restored following the earlier PSE&G power issue. Trains have started running in both directions,” the update read.

FAQs:

What is PATCO?

PATCO is a train service that operates trains on a line connecting Lindenwold in Camden County to 16th and Locust streets in Philadelphia.

What is PSE&G?

PSEG is a power company that provides electricity to consumers, including PATCO.

Are PATCO services back on?

Yes, the services have resumed.