Pint-sized package with mega sass: Tiny Pomeranian chases off black bear in Vancouver | Watch

A small, but fierce Pomeranian pup is making headlines after it chased off a black bear 10 times its size, from a Canadian household. Just a regular day in Canada… Meet Scout the fiesty Pomeranian who chased off a black bear from his Canada home.(instagram/@kaylakleine)

The video, that is now viral on X, shows camera footage of the interior of a house, as a gigantic black bear casually strolls through the door and wanders into the house. Then fierce barks are heard and the bear is seen hurtling through the entrance in order to make an escape - two seconds later, the pursuer is revealed as a tiny brown Pomeranian named Scout. As the pocket-sized missile chases after the unexpected intruder, his owner is heard shouting “Scout, come here” as she follows the dog through the door.

Then the video jumps over to camera footage outside the entry door - Scout bravely launches himself after the fleeing bear, keeping up with the ferocious barks the entire time, driving the predator off the property.

Meet Scout, the fearless bear-chaser

Scout may be just six pounds of fluff, but don’t let his size fool you - this pint-sized Pomeranian has a fierce spirit and a protective streak as big as the Canadian wilderness. His owner, Kayla Kleine, describes him as “super cuddly and affectionate” but also “really feisty and protective” of her and her husband. That protective nature was on full display when Scout didn’t hesitate to confront the much larger black bear that wandered into their home.

Scout DOES NOT share his food

Kleine revealed that the bear had even helped itself to Scout’s breakfast, which might be the reason behind the dog's agitation. “I was surprised but he’s also scary when he’s mad, so I could see him going full speed at the bear,” she said. Despite the bear’s size, Scout chased it right out of the house and continued barking at it from behind the fence, showing no signs of backing down. While bears often roam the area, having one enter their home was a first - and Kleine says she’ll probably keep the doors shut going forward. But with Scout on guard, she feels confident her family is in good paws. “He’s got a lot of personality… I was so proud of him; he was so brave.”