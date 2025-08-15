Taco Bell launches first new Baja Blast flavor in 20 years: Meet Baja Midnight

For the first time in over two decades, Taco Bell is introducing a new drink in its cult-favorite Baja Blast series. According to CNN, on August 14, the fast-food chain will debut Baja Midnight, a striking purple soda blending the original tropical lime flavor with passion fruit. Taco Bell's Baja Midnight is priced at $2.49 for a small, $2.79 for a medium, and $2.99 for a large drink.(Screengrab/Taco Bell website)

The move marks a milestone in Taco Bell’s beverage strategy as the brand seeks to grow drink sales to $5 billion within five years and tap into a growing GenZ market hungry for bold flavors and Instagram-worthy drinks, the report added.

The legacy of Baja Blast

Baja Blast first hit Taco Bell menus in 2004 through an exclusive partnership with Mountain Dew: the first of its kind between a quick-service restaurant and a beverage maker. Its tropical lime flavor was designed to complement Taco Bell’s menu, becoming a brand differentiator and fan favorite, another New York Post report stated.

Over the years, Baja Blast saw limited-time variations, from the Baja Blast Freeze to seasonal store releases, but Baja Midnight is the first permanent addition, the report added.

What’s new about Taco Bell Baja Midnight

The new drink, according to All Recipes report, has been described as an ‘unexpected’ twist, adding passion fruit to the beloved lime base. The soda will be available year-round alongside the classic Baja Blast and priced at $2.49 for a small, $2.79 for a medium, and $2.99 for a large.

For a limited time, fans can also try the Baja Midnight Freeze, a frozen version priced at $3.79 for a regular and $3.99 for a large.

Rewards Members will get an early taste: a free medium Baja Midnight with a $5 purchase in the Taco Bell app on August 15.

Beverages: A big growth bet for Taco Bell

Baja Midnight is more than just a menu item; it is part of the whole beverage expansion. Thirty Live Más Café locations are slated to open by the end of the year to offer an expanded lineup of drinks. The first San Diego Live Más Café gained a 40 per cent jump in sales, with over 300 drinks being ordered per day, reported CNN.

Located among one of the fastest-growing categories within quick service restaurants, beverages are seen by Taco Bell to compete with other beverage-focused chains such as Dutch Bros and Scooter’s Coffee.

FAQs

What is Baja Midnight?

Baja Midnight is a new permanent soda flavor at Taco Bell, combining the tropical lime of Baja Blast with passion fruit.

When will Baja Midnight be available?

It launches nationwide on August 14, 2025.

Will Baja Midnight be sold in stores?

No, it’s exclusive to Taco Bell restaurants.

How much does it cost?

The drink starts at $2.49 for a small, while the Freeze starts at $3.79.