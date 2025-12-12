Taylor Swift's The End of an Era release schedule: Here's when new episodes drop on Disney Plus

The first two parts of Taylor Swift's highly anticipated docuseries premiered on Disney Plus Friday. Titled The End of an Era, the six-episode series features behind-the-scenes footage and intimate details from the 35-year-old's record-breaking world tour. Taylor Swift's six-part docuseries begins streaming on Disney Plus

The multi-part docuseries debuted the same day as Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour - The Final Show, a concert film featuring the closing night of The Eras Tour, which took place on December 8, 2024, in Vancouver, Canada.

“This show created a bonding experience for, like, 70,000 people all at once. There's something very special about that,” Swift said of the tour in a trailer for her docuseries.

“This was a seismic, momentous period of time in my life and in the lives of anyone who this tour touched,” she went on, adding, “This was the biggest challenge any of us have ever done.”

The concert film features tracks from Swift's 11th studio album The Tourtured Poets Department, which were not included in the first Eras Tour film.

When do new episodes of The End of an Era come out on Disney Plus?

While the first two episodes of The End of an Era premiered on Disney Plus on December 12, new instalments will continue to release weekly at 3 am ET/ 12 am PT until December 26. Below is the full release schedule:

Episodes 1 and 2: Friday, December 12

Episodes 3 and 4: Friday, December 19

Episodes 5 and 6: Friday, December 26

The series features appearances from guest performers at the Eras Tour, including Sabrina Carpenter, Gracie Abrams, Ed Sheeran, and Florence Welch. It is directed by Don Argott and Sheena M. Joyce.

The End of an Era is available for streaming on Disney Plus now.