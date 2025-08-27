Tennessee professor breaks Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement news in class, students react

A video claiming a professor cancelled a midterm examination so that he and the students could celebrate the big announcement breaking the internet - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement - is going viral on social media. In the video, the teacher playfully announces that the test is cancelled as he cannot focus, adding that his students must be feeling the same emotions. However, it is a skit where associate professor Matthew Pittman breaks the news in his class. A professor announced he is cancelling an exam due to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement as a part of a skit. (Instagram/@tombrasutk, @taylorswift)

“Bio chem sucks, but our professor rocks. Congrats, Travis and Taylor,” an Instagram user shared while posting a video. In the video, associate professor Matthew Pittman says, “We have a biochem midterm today, but Taylor and Travis just got engaged. Due to this information, I can’t focus, you all can’t focus, class is cancelled, get out of here.” As soon as the professor says this, the students start cheering and running out of the classroom.

Tombras School of AD & PR in Knoxville, Tennessee, later shared a video explaining that it is part of the professor’s take on the pop culture moment.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married… just kidding. But Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are, and we’ve got the ADPR take. Associate Professor Matthew Pittman, who studies social influence, cognition, and all things social media, breaks down the engagement from an advertising and PR perspective. Watch how he connects this pop culture moment to the classroom (yes, including a skit at the end,” the university wrote while sharing a video of the professor.

Take a look at the video going viral:

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “Will we fully comprehend that she got engaged in AUGUST.” Another added, “Incredible insight here.”

A third remarked, “I’m shocked you all didn’t hear a high-pitched squeak coming from my office when I saw the news. Fortunately, I remembered where I was, so the whole fourth floor didn’t have to hear my Swiftie scream.” A fourth wrote, “This is so brilliant. I love this.”