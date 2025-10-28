Texas attorney general sues Tylenol makers over autism claims, says Big Pharma ‘betrayed America’

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Tuesday, October 28, said he is suing makers of Tylenol, claiming they did not warn people about the risk of taking the drug during pregnancy. This lawsuit targets Johnson & Johnson and their spin-off company, Kenvue, USA Today reported. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said he is suing markers of Tylenol for alleged failing to warn pregnant women about autism risk.(AP)

Paxton claims the companies were aware of the potential risks of taking this drug during pregnancy. Consuming this can increase the risk of autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in children, but they did not warn the consumers, which violates the Texas consumer protection laws.

Claims of fraud and corporate cover-up

The lawsuit also accuses Johnson & Johnson of trying to escape legal responsibility by transferring its Tylenol-related liabilities to Kenvue when it became a separate company in 2023. Paxton called the move fraudulent, saying it was designed to protect the company’s assets from lawsuits.

“These corporations lied for decades, knowingly endangering millions to line their pockets,” Paxton said in a statement. “By holding Big Pharma accountable for poisoning our people, we will help Make America Healthy Again.”

Kenvue defends safety of acetaminophen

In response, Kenvue called the claims “baseless” and said acetaminophen, Tylenol’s main ingredient, “is the safest pain reliever option for pregnant women when used as directed.”

The company said it stands with the global medical community that supports the drug’s safety and will defend itself through the legal process.

Growing debate over Tylenol and autism

The lawsuit comes nearly a week after US President Donald Trump told pregnant women to stop taking Tylenol, mentioning its unproven link to autism in children. Since then, the debate on the safety of this drug has become more intense.

Over the years, more than two dozen studies have suggested a possible connection between frequent acetaminophen use in pregnancy and autism or ADHD. But several other studies, including a 2024 Swedish study of two million children, found no association between the pain reliever and these conditions.

Experts say acetaminophen is ‘safe’

Health experts noted that autism has many causes, including genetic and environmental factors, not just medication use during pregnancy.

Both the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists continue to state that acetaminophen remains safe for pregnant women when taken as directed.

The case adds to a growing national debate over Tylenol’s safety and how drug companies handle public health risks.

FAQs:

Why is Texas suing the makers of Tylenol?

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing Johnson & Johnson and Kenvue, claiming they failed to warn consumers about possible risks of taking Tylenol during pregnancy and its alleged links to autism and ADHD.

What do the companies say about the lawsuit?

Kenvue and Johnson & Johnson deny the claims, calling them baseless.

Is there scientific proof that Tylenol causes autism?

No. While some studies suggest a possible link, others, including large-scale research, have found no evidence that acetaminophen causes autism or ADHD.