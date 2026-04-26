‘This didn't age well’: Internet reacts to Karoline Leavitt’s ‘shots fired tonight’ comment after Trump dinner scare

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called on ‘everyone’ to watch US President Donald Trump’s speech at the White House Correspondents Dinner, claiming it would be “funny”, “entertaining”, and “there will be some shots fired tonight”. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt poses on the red carpet for the 2026 White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) dinner in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 25, 2026. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz (REUTERS)

What initially appeared to be a figurative reference to Trump taking verbal jabs during his speech soon took on a far more unsettling meaning. Moments later, loud bangs believed to be gunshots rang out at the venue, triggering panic inside the hotel ballroom and prompting Secret Service agents to swiftly evacuate Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and several top cabinet officials from the event.

Shooting at White House Correspondents Dinner US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were rushed out of the White House Correspondents' Association dinner by Secret Service agents on Saturday night after loud bangs were heard.

About an hour after Trump was rushed from the event, he posted on Truth Social that a "shooter had been apprehended."

"Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job," Trump added.

(Also read: White House shooting: Video shows how Trump was evacuated in seconds as gunshots rang out)

Dinner attendees immediately stopped talking and people started screaming “Get down, get down!" as loud bangs were heard at the venue. Many of the 2,000-plus guests took cover under tables. Servers fled to the front of the dining hall.