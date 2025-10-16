Tomonobu Itagaki, creator of Dead or Alive dies at 58: All on his family

Tomonobu Itagaki, a celebrated Japanese game designer known for creating the Dead or Alive and Ninja Gaiden series, passed away at 58. The news was revealed through a final post on his official Facebook account, which was reportedly scheduled to be shared after his death. His death was later confirmed by his friend and fellow game industry veteran James Mielke on Bluesky, who expressed deep sorrow at the passing of the man many considered a revolutionary figure in Japanese gaming, reported Eurogamer. Tomonobu Itagaki's death was announced in a social media post with farewell message the game designer penned earlier.(Facebook)

Career defined by risk and reinvention

Born in Tokyo in 1967, Itagaki began his career at Tecmo in the 1990s, where he founded Team Ninja (then called Tecmo Creative #3). Under his leadership, the team produced groundbreaking titles like Dead or Alive and the Ninja Gaiden 3D reboot: both of which became global successes for their technical excellence, complex combat systems, and bold character design, the IGN report stated.

Known for his outspoken personality and signature sunglasses, Itagaki was unapologetically confident in his creative philosophy. In an interview with IGN, he once said, “My goal was to make the number one game in the genre. It is fighting or action, I want it to be the best.”

After leaving Tecmo in 2008, Itagaki started Valhalla Game Studios, where he developed Devil’s Third. Though the game received mixed reviews, it demonstrated his enduring commitment to innovation and independence. In 2021, he launched Itagaki Games, a new studio that was reportedly developing an original project at the time of his death.

Controversies and comebacks

Itagaki’s career was not without turbulence. In 2006, a co-worker accused him of harassment, which led to his removal from his executive role at Tecmo. He consistently denied the allegations and was later cleared by a Japanese court in 2007. A few years later, he sued Tecmo for unpaid bonuses related to Dead or Alive 4. The case was eventually settled in 2010.

A private family man

Although his public persona was often colorful due to his biting humor and extreme presentations, Itagaki's personal life was mostly private. He is survived by a wife and daughter. According to his interview with IGN, his wife and daughter influenced the games he has designed, especially on Ninja Gaiden Dragon Sword for Nintendo DS. He also shared that he and his daughter often played HALO together.

