US Open 2025: Bobby Flay and Brooke Williamson spotted kissing in viral video: Watch

Besides the top-class performances by tennis players, the ongoing US Open 2025 tournament is gaining significant attention through videos going viral across social media platforms. The latest people to come into the spotlight were Bobby Flay and Brooke Williamson, who were caught kissing each other in the stands while enjoying a date night, People magazine reported. Bobby Flay was present at the US Open 2025.(REUTERS)

Flay, a famous American chef known for his appearances on the Food Network, was seen alongside the Top Chef winner as they saw tennis matches at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on Thursday, September 4.

Bobby Flay, Brooke Williamson's viral moment

In a video shared on Reddit, the two lovebirds were caught off guard as they kissed each other in the stands. Soon after, Flay looked up and seemed surprised to find out that they were on the camera. He said something to his partner while pointing his finger towards something. After hearing him, Williamson leaned forward and started laughing.

Even the commentators at the event took note of the couple. “Bobby Flay in the house,” one of them said as the camera showed the couple. As Flay appeared startled, the commentator added, “He said, ‘Oh, I was seen.” Another one noted that it "just sunk in" for them as the camera caught them. "It’s okay, it’s okay," the person added.

Bobby Flay, Brooke Williamson's relationship timeline

In March, the duo confirmed that they were in a romantic relationship to People.

Recently, they were also spotted at Salt Hank’s restaurant in New York City. At the venue, they had a behind-the-scenes view of the eatery, which is led by chef Henry Laporte. A video featuring them was shared on Salt Hank’s Instagram.

A few weeks ago, Flay was present during Williamson’s birthday festivities. In a montage of the event, Flay could be seen standing right next to her. “A belated extra loud shout of gratitude to all y’all who made this the most wonderful week of birthday love,” she captioned the post.

Before this, Flay was linked to Christina Pérez for three years before they parted ways last year, as per People.

FAQs

How many times did Bobby Flay get married?

He was married three times and shares a daughter, Sophie Flay, with Kate Connelly, whom he was married to between 1995 and 1998.

Are Bobby Flay and Brooke Williamson dating each other?

Yes, they confirmed their relationship earlier this year.

What's the age difference between Bobby Flay and Brooke Williamson?

Flay is 60 years old, while Williamson turned 47 last month.