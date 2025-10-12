US vlogger surprised to see Indian woman working on her laptop at 9 pm outdoors, asks ‘Is this normal?’

A US vlogger’s casual conversation with a woman working late at night has sparked a mix of admiration and empathy online. The video, shared on Instagram by content creator @jaystreazy, shows vlogger Jay approaching a woman sitting on a stone bench with her laptop open at what appears to be a riverside promenade. A US creator was surprised to see a woman working on her laptop at 9 pm.(Instagram/@jaystreazy)

In the clip, Jay can be heard saying, “Excuse me, ma’am. I’m curious. Are you working right now?” The woman calmly replies, “Yeah.” Jay continues, “Can I ask you a couple of questions? Would you mind?” to which she responds, “You can ask.”

When asked her name, she says, “My name is Princey.” Jay replies, “Princey. It’s nice to meet you. You don’t have to tell me what company, but what type of work do you do?” Princey answers, “I work for a pharmaceutical company.”

As their conversation continues, Jay notes the time and asks if it is normal for her to be working so late. “It’s usual for me,” she says. Jay expresses surprise, adding, “I see a lot of people working so hard out here and it’s kind of new to me.” To this, Princey replies, “You are also working now.” Jay smiles and says, “It’s not really work. It’s more of a hobby. One day I hope that, you know, it pops off.”

Internet reacts

The short clip has now garnered over four lakh views, with viewers praising both the simplicity of the interaction and the work ethic of the woman.

One user commented that the moment felt “refreshingly genuine in a world full of scripted content.” Another wrote, “Her calm confidence is inspiring. She didn’t need fancy words to make an impact.” A viewer added, “You can tell she’s focused, disciplined and grounded.”

Others appreciated Jay’s tone, saying, “He was respectful and curious without being intrusive.” Some, however, reflected on the work culture itself, noting, “It’s sad that late-night work feels so normal for many professionals.” One comment read, “This is what dedication looks like, but it also shows how overworked corporate employees are.”