Watch | Macron stopped by NYPD hours after France recognized Palestinian statehood: ‘Clear the way’

French President Emmanuel Macron faced an unusual moment in New York on Monday night, September 22, when his official convoy was forced to stop outside the United Nations headquarters by the NYPD. Emmanuel Macron’s convoy was stopped in Manhattan after France recognized Palestine.(AFP)

The French President had just finished speaking at the UN General Assembly, where he announced France’s formal recognition of Palestine as a state. As his convoy began moving toward the French Embassy on 934 Fifth Avenue, NYPD officers halted the motorcade. The reason wasn’t protests or security alerts; it was Donald Trump's motorcade.

NYPD blocks Macron’s convoy

In a video that has since gone viral, Macron briefly stepped out of his car after police ordered the vehicles to stop. An NYPD officer approached him, explaining the blockade. “I am sorry, Mr. President, I am really sorry. Everything is blocked at the moment,” the officer said, pointing toward Donald Trump’s motorcade cutting across Midtown.

The French leader took the moment lightly. He pulled out his phone, called Trump, and quipped: “How are you? Guess what, I’m waiting in the street right now because everything is blocked for you. Clear the way.” Trump’s reply has not been disclosed. The traffic was gridlocked for several minutes as pedestrians crowded the sidewalks to watch both presidents’ entourages. Eventually, Macron’s team decided to walk part of the stretch, with the French president stopping for photos with people on the street.

Also Read: 100 Years after pro-Israel Balfour Declaration, UK's Palestine state speech at UN; Netanyahu stunned

France backs Palestine

On Monday, French President Macron joined Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta, and Andorra in recognizing Palestine as a state, a move coordinated with Saudi Arabia, the BBC reported. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas was present during the announcement.

France’s step followed similar decisions in recent days by the UK, Canada, Australia, and Portugal. In all, 156 nations now recognize a Palestinian state.

The recognition comes nearly two years after the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel that killed more than 1,200 people and triggered a war. Israel’s response, including sweeping military operations across Gaza and the West Bank, has drawn widespread criticism and left thousands dead.

For Macron, the mix of international diplomacy and a New York traffic jam underscored both the high stakes of the UN stage and the quirks of sharing the city with the U.S. president.

Also Read: ‘Defeat for Hamas’: Macron announces France's recognition of Palestine at UN General Assembly

FAQs

Why was Emmanuel Macron stopped in New York?

His convoy was halted by the NYPD because Donald Trump’s motorcade was passing nearby.

What did Macron say during the stoppage?

He joked with Trump on the phone: “Guess what, I’m waiting in the street right now because everything is blocked for you.”

What did France announce at the UN?

France formally recognized the State of Palestine during the UN General Assembly on September 22, 2025.

How many countries now recognize Palestine?

According to UN data, 156 nations have officially recognized Palestine as a state.