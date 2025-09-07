What does ‘Karen’ mean? All about the trending slang amid Phillies ball snatching row

The Phillies game on Friday brought back one of the internet's most well-known slang words, Karen, to the front again. During Friday’s matchup against the Marlins at LoanDepot Park, a woman who has now been dubbed "Karen ballsnatcher" went viral after a heated clash over a home run ball. A viral video shows her confronting a dad who had scooped up the ball for his son’s birthday, claiming it was snatched from her. Amid the Phillies Karen controversy, here is everything you need to know about what the term means.(X/@Phillies)

The woman did not just argue but also grabbed the man’s arm and kept pushing until he took the ball back from his kid, the Sporting News reported. The crowd turned on her fast, and the boos rained down. As the video of the incident went viral, social media dubbed her “Karen.”

What does Karen mean?

According to Merriam-Webster, “Karen” is used as slang for a middle-aged, middle-class white woman who lashes out in public, often making complaints or demands in a way that is angry, entitled, or even racist.

The dictionary notes it can also apply more broadly to anyone, though still usually a woman, who criticizes or complains in an intrusive, overbearing way. Depending on context, the label itself has been criticized as sexist.

Slang term Karen: From meme to pop culture

As the BBC explains, the "Karen" meme took off because it captured a recognizable pattern of behavior. The “Karen” stereotype is not just about someone who wants to “speak to the manager.” It often ties back to privilege, like calling the police on Black people for everyday activities, or making racially charged complaints that put others at risk.

Some high-profile examples illustrate how the meme spread. A woman who phoned police on an eight-year-old selling bottled water without a permit was quickly dubbed “Permit Patty.” Another who called officers on a Black family having a barbecue became “BBQ Becky.” In Florida, a woman reported a Black father at his son’s football game and was nicknamed “Golfcart Gail," the BBC reported.

By 2018, this trend had exploded online. The separate names began to collapse into one: Karen. It soon became the default reference point for anyone caught on video behaving in this particular way.

Karen: Origins, backlash, and offshoots

The exact starting point is fuzzy, but the BBC notes that people of color, especially Black Americans, helped drive the meme as a way of calling out the hostility they often face. Smartphones and social media made it easier than ever to capture these confrontations, and once posted, they spread fast.

The image of a “Karen” became so strong that it was even linked to a hairstyle, the short, angled cut once worn by reality TV personality Kate Gosselin around 2010. Though Gosselin herself has since changed her look, the cut remains part of the stereotype. In recent years, a male version has emerged: “Ken," but it has not become as popular.

