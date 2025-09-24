Who are Srinivas Gopalan and Rahul Goyal? T-Mobile, Molson Coors name Indian-origin CEOs amid H-1B visa fee hike

Amid H-1B tensions, two companies, T-Mobile and Molson Coors, have announced their newly elected CEOs—both of Indian origin. T-Mobile appointed Srinivasan Gopalan, and Molson Coors appointed Rahul Goyal as the next CEO. Srinivas Gopalan (L) will assume the role of CEO at T-Mobile on November 1, and Rahul Goyal (R) will start his new role as CEO at Molson Coors on October 1. (Screengrab (LinkedIn))

Who is Srinivas Gopalan?

“T-Mobile today announced that it has named current Chief Operating Officer Srini Gopalan as T-Mobile’s next Chief Executive Officer, effective November 1, 2025. Gopalan will assume the role from Mike Sievert, who has been appointed to a newly created management position at T-Mobile, Vice Chairman,” T-Mobile wrote in a statement.

Where did Srinivas Gopalan study?

In a LinkedIn post, Gopalan shared that he is “deeply honoured” to take on the role of CEO. Based in Bellevue, Washington, Gopalan completed his schooling at Delhi Public School, RK Puram. He then attended the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad for higher studies.

Career at a glance:

He started his career as an area sales manager at Unilever India and then assumed a senior manager role at Accenture. Over the years, he has worked in various roles at companies like Vodafone and Airtel.

Who is Rahul Goyal?

“We’re pleased to announce Rahul Goyal as the next president and chief executive officer of Molson Coors Beverage Company, effective October 1, 2025,” Molson Coors Beverage Company wrote in a LinkedIn post. Reacting to it, Goyal posted, “I’m honored to take on the role of CEO of Molson Coors Beverage Company, leading the company I’ve been part of since 2001 towards its next chapter of growth.”

Where did Rahul Goyal study?

Goyal completed his Bachelor of Engineering at the University of Mysore and his master’s degree at the University of Denver, Daniels College of Business. The industry leader currently resides in Chicago, Illinois.

Career at a glance:

Goyal started his career in the same company where he will now assume the role of CEO.

What is the H-1B visa row?

US President Donald Trump announced a $100,000 H-1B visa fee on Friday. This visa type allows worker permits to skilled foreign nationals. The announcement caused chaos and confusion, which was somewhat subdued after the White House clarified that the fee applied only to new applicants.

However, this announcement has not removed the cloud of uncertainty surrounding the long-standing H-1B programme, which the Trump administration blamed for undercutting American workers.