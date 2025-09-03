Who is Advait Maybhate? Techie interns at Google twice, decides to work at startup: ‘I work 70 hours a week’

Advait Maybhate, a 24-year-old techie, revealed during an interview why he chose to start his career at a startup that was “still figuring itself out” after interning at Google twice. He shared that his internships with the tech mogul added to his determination to work at a startup rather than take up his first job at a Big Tech company. Advait Maybhate, who is working at an AI-backed startup. (LinkedIn/Advait Maybhate)

While studying at the University of Waterloo, Maybhate started doing internships, two of them at Google, once in 2019 and again in 2020.

Advait Maybhate’s Google internship experience:

Maybhate shared that he learned several things during his Google internships, including how to operate on large-scale products as a software engineer. He also learned about writing good technical design documents. However, the techie said he disliked the bureaucracy that came with the job and the slow movement of things. He felt that these aspects were limiting his desire to learn different things.

He told the outlet that his experiences at Google and the other places he interned strengthened his determination to start his career at a startup instead of a Big Tech company.

His introduction to AI:

Maybhate currently works for Warp, an AI agent platform designed for developers. However, he was not always interested in this field. In fact, at one point, he was sceptical of AI and didn’t think much of it. However, he started doing internships at AI firms, which opened up this new career route.

Before graduating in 2023, he did two internships at two different AI firms and decided to choose Warp despite the other company being in a more stable position. As per the outlet, the techie did it to see where the startup goes. “How does pricing work? How does the business model work?”

“So far, working at Warp for the past two years has lived up to my expectations. We ship code every week. I could be working on something on Tuesday, and it gets shipped out on Thursday. I work maybe 60 to 70 hours a week. It's a very different kind of velocity and cadence than at Big Tech,” he told the outlet.

Social media reacts:

Maybhate’s interview piqued people’s interest and prompted many to share remarks. One individual wrote, “No way, dude! This is awesome.” Another added, “The people's champion.” A third remarked, “That’s really cool, Advait. Congrats!”