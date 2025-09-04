Who is Amogh Chaturvedi? Stanford dropout raises $5 million for startup in 2 days

Amogh Chaturvedi, a Stanford dropout, recently raised $5 million for his new startup with his co-founders Chirag Kawediya and Skyler Ji in just two days. This is reportedly the 20-year-old's second venture, after he sold his first startup for six figures. Chirag Kawediya (L), who is one of the co-founders of Stanford dropout Amogh Chaturvedi's (R) startup. (LinkedIn/Amogh Chaturvedi)

Chaturvedi sold his first startup, Dough, at the age of 19 to Employer.com. Then he went on to work on his next project, Human Behavior, reported TechCrunch.

Talking about what makes his new startup stand out, Chaturvedi told the outlet, “Even once you have that data, you’re still stuck with the bigger question of how users actually interact with your product so you can make it better.” He says his startup can give companies a “real understanding of how people use their products.”

Who are his co-founders?

Chaturvedi met Skyler Ji and Chirag Kawediya while he was studying at Stanford. In 2023, he organised a hacker house to meet new people, where he was introduced to Ji and Kawediya—both of whom are now 22.

Like Chaturvedi, Ji dropped out of college; he used to study at Berkeley. Kawediya, however, went on to graduate after completing his studies.

What did social media say?

“Feeling so grateful to share that Human Behavior (YC X25) just raised $5M!” Chaturvedi wrote on LinkedIn, which prompted varied responses from people.

An individual commented, “Excellent work, fellas! Congrats!” Another remarked, “Huge congrats! Can’t wait to see what’s next!” A third expressed, “Wow, that's so cool!! huge congrats to you and your team!!” A fourth wrote, “This guy is the GOAT. Never bet against Amogh!”

The founders believe that their startup will challenge major market players in the world of analytics, like Mixpanel and PostHog. “For some of these companies, it might be difficult to replicate what we have because their architecture can’t support the shift without starting over," said Chaturvedi.