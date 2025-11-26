Who is Dylan Efron’s girlfriend? Meet long-time partner Courtney King

Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) Season 34 brings Dylan Efron to the spotlight, and fans around the world are also curious about the woman by his side, his long-time girlfriend Courtney King. Dylan Efron and Courtney King(Dylan Efron Instagram)

Their romance, which started in their high school days, continues. Notably, King has played a steady support role throughout Efron’s rise in reality TV.

Who is Courtney King?

Courtney King and Dylan Efron have been dating since high school in their hometown of San Luis Obispo, California. Despite Efron’s public presence, King prefers a private life. According to Efron, she does not use social media and works a standard 40-hour-a-week job, far from the glare of celebrity.

The pair’s relationship has endured for over eight years. Their first joint photo online dates back to October 2016, suggesting their bond predates Efron’s fame.

Read more: Dancing with the Stars Season 34 finale: Full list of guest performances

King’s support of Efron through Reality TV

King has been a rock for Efron, encouraging Efron to take leaps in his career. On the podcast The Viall Files, Efron revealed that King had pushed him to join reality-TV shows, something he had earlier shied away from. He said, “She’s always been my number one support.”

Efron partly attributes his success in winning the 2025 Season 3 of The Traitors to King. He says the win was a belief instilled in him by King.

On DWTS, however, as he competes in the finale, he has spoken candidly about the challenges the show brings to their relationship. He accounts for gruelling rehearsals and public scrutiny. But even so, he said the two remain “in a great place.”

Read more: Daniella Karagach to quit Dancing With the Stars? Here’s what we know

Who is Dylan Efron?

Dylan Efron is the younger brother of Hollywood actor Zac Efron. He graduated from California Polytechnic State University to work behind the camera. He worked as production coordinator for films such as American Sniper and Ready Player One, and as a producer on shows like Down to Earth with Zac Efron.

His reality-TV career accelerated in 2025 as he won The Traitors and then signed up for DWTS Season 34 with pro-dancer Daniella Karagach.

Courtney King stays off social media, but has appeared occasionally in Efron’s social media posts, going on hiking trips and sharing travel photos. The two share a love for travel, adventure and the outdoors, which helps keep their bond strong despite Efron’s busy schedule.

In a March 2025 appearance on The Viall Files, Efron confirmed that he and King are “working on” the next steps in terms of marriage and a family. He said King understands his unpredictable life and hasn’t pressured him about timelines. He, however, admits he’s looking forward to starting a family someday.