Who is Trisha Paytas? TikTok star joins Broadway’s Beetlejuice this fall

Trisha Paytas will join the Broadway cast of Beetlejuice the Musical as Maxine Dean from November 4 to November 23 at the Palace Theatre.

Paytas will fill in for Sharone Sayegh, who will continue playing Juno during that time and return to her dual role as Maxine Dean and Juno on November 25. The Maxine Dean role is a small supporting part. She plays the wife of Maxie Dean, the Botco Industries chairman invited to dinner by the Deetzes.

Who is Trisha Paytas ?

Paytas is best known for her online presence as a social media personality and content creator, with over 10 million TikTok followers and nearly 2 million on Instagram. She has often faced controversy for comments critics have labeled offensive, which she has described as part of her promotional approach.

Beetlejuice the Musical began its third Broadway run at the Palace Theatre on October 8, following a national tour that covered 88 cities over three years. The current engagement is scheduled through January 3, 2026.

The show stars Justin Collette as Beetlejuice, Isabella Esler as Lydia, Will Burton as Adam, Megan McGinnis as Barbara, Jenni Barber as Delia, Jesse Sharp as Charles, and Travis Mitchell as Maxie Dean. Sayegh and Paytas share the Maxine Dean and Juno track, with Emilia Tagliani as Girl Scout and Vanessa Aurora Sierra as Miss Argentina.

Beetlejuice is based on Tim Burton’s 1988 film, with a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King and music by Eddie Perfect. The musical debuted on Broadway in 2019, directed by Alex Timbers with choreography by Connor Gallagher, earning eight Tony nominations including Best Musical.

The production team includes scenic designer David Korins, costume designer William Ivey Long, lighting designer Kenneth Posner, sound designer Peter Hylenski, projection designer Peter Nigrini, and puppet designer Michael Curry. Producers include Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, Networks Presentations, Langley Park Productions, and others.