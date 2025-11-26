Why Thanksgiving falls on fourth Thursday: The history behind American holiday

Thanksgiving returns on November 27 this year, landing once again on the familiar fourth Thursday of the month. It’s a date Americans see every year, yet the way it ended up locked into the calendar took a long, uneven path. The long history behind Thanksgiving’s date(Pixabay)

How the date first started taking shape

The earliest national link to the holiday goes back to 1789, when President George Washington declared November 26, a Thursday, as a “Day of Public Thanksgiving.” He issued the proclamation after a request from the first Federal Congress. As noted by the National Archives, the country’s new Constitution had only recently gone into effect, making the declaration a symbolic moment for the young nation.

The holiday didn’t settle into an annual pattern until 1863, when President Abraham Lincoln designated the last Thursday of November as a recurring national day of thanks, according to Britannica. That decision effectively set the rhythm for the next several decades.

Roosevelt’s 1939 shift and the confusion that followed

In 1939, the schedule changed again. With the last Thursday falling on the final day of that month, President Franklin D. Roosevelt moved Thanksgiving to the third Thursday. His administration hoped a longer shopping window might help the economy. It didn’t land smoothly. Around 16 states ignored the change and kept the old date, creating two different Thanksgivings that year, as mentioned in Britannica.

Congress stepped in two years later. After debate over which week made the most sense, lawmakers voted in 1941 to fix the holiday on the fourth Thursday of November, a compromise between the old system and the Roosevelt shift. The law gained Roosevelt’s signature that December, ending the dispute.

Why the day still matters

Many trace the cultural and historical roots of Thanksgiving to 1621, when the newly arrived English settlers shared a harvest meal with the Wampanoag, the Native people who had long occupied the region. The event later became part of the broader story associated with the holiday.

Today, Thanksgiving centres on gathering with family and friends, taking stock of the year, and marking the holiday with long-standing customs. Parades, including the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, remain major national broadcasts. Communities organise food drives, and the traditional presidential turkey pardon continues as a yearly moment from the White House.

FAQs:

Why is Thanksgiving celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November?

Because in 1941, Congress passed a law setting the holiday on the fourth Thursday after decades of shifting presidential declarations.

When is Thanksgiving in 2025?

Thanksgiving 2025 falls on Thursday, November 27.

Who first proclaimed a national Thanksgiving Day?

George Washington issued the first national proclamation in 1789 at the request of Congress.

Why did President Roosevelt try to move Thanksgiving in 1939?

He shifted it earlier to extend the holiday shopping season, but the change led to confusion among states.