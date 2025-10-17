World Bread Day 2025: From India’s naan to Japan’s milk bread, 10 classic loaves

The smell of warm dough, the sound of a crust cracking open, and that first soft bite - it is something everyone understands. As people across the globe mark World Bread Day on October 16, here is a global taste test through 10 popular breads people can’t stop loving. World Bread Day is being observed on October 16.(Pixabay)

World Bread Day 2025: 10 most popular breads

Garlic Naan of India

Soft, hot, and brushed with garlic butter. Naan is India’s go-to comfort food. Paired with curries or eaten plain, the Naan is filling, and full of flavor.

Sourdough of Egypt

Often dubbed as the world’s oldest bread, this one continues to remain among the trendiest foods. First discovered in ancient Egypt, sourdough’s distinct tang and crisp crust - from natural fermentation - is the reason for its rise today.

Croissant from France

Golden, flaky, and perfect with a cup of coffee. Croissant’s mix of flaky texture and buttery taste is why it is still the first thing people order with coffee.

Focaccia of Italy

Flat, chewy, and drenched in olive oil. Italians keep it simple by topping it with salt, herbs, or tomatoes. It is easy to share and tastes like something that came straight out of a home kitchen.

Pita bread from the Middle East

Soft, round, and practical. It forms a pocket as it bakes, perfect for holding meats, veggies, or hummus. It is popular because it is light, travel-friendly, and turns any meal into a wrap - a simple idea that is a global staple.

Poland’s Bagel

The bagel’s journey from Poland to New York turned it into a global breakfast staple. A bit dense and chewy with a shiny crust, it is breakfast and comfort in one.

Milk bread of Japan

Japan’s milk bread, or shokupan, is so soft, it almost disappears when you bite it. Its sweet taste and light and fluffy texture is ideal for sandwiches, toast, or just buttered slices.

Bungeoppang from Korea

Fish-shaped, yes. Delicious, absolutely. This street favorite is filled with red bean paste or custard inside warm, crisp bread. It's part treat, part Korean tradition.

Mexico’s Tortilla

Essentially, the backbone of Mexican cooking, Tortillas are everywhere because they work with everything, from tacos and burritos to enchiladas.

Brown bread from Ireland and America

Brown bread is known for its unique nutty taste, slightly sweetened with molasses or honey. Just the solid, everyday food that fuels your mornings.

FAQs:

When is World Bread Day celebrated?

World Bread Day is celebrated every year on October 16.

Which bread is the most popular globally?

The French baguette and Indian naan are among the most widely enjoyed worldwide.

What makes sourdough unique?

It’s made using natural fermentation with wild yeast, giving it a tangy flavor and chewy crust.

Why is bread important in different cultures?

Bread symbolizes community and sharing — it is a universal comfort food found in almost every cuisine.