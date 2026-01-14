YouTuber goes undercover as Best Buy employee and makes two sales before getting caught

American influencer Sam Beres, better known as Sambucha on social media, shared a video of himself secretly working at a department store and even attending to customers, before being asked to leave. His video has prompted various interesting remarks. YouTuber Sam Beres, better known as Sambucha, posted the video on Instagram. (Instagram/@sambucha)

“How Long Could You Secretly Work At Best Buy?” Beres wrote on social media and posted a video.

"Could you secretly work at Best Buy?" he says, adding, "So to test this, I purchased a blue polo and khaki and walked into my local Best Buy."

He explained that he did that with a plan to help customers, complete employee tasks and “most importantly, not getting caught”.

He started by standing in the electronics section and then proceeded to fix some packages on the shelves. To blend in, he also tidied up a bit and approached the customers. Eventually, he assisted two customers and guided them to the checkout area, resulting in two sales.

However, his ‘career’ was short-lived after a security guard caught him and politely asked him to leave. Beres abided by the rules and left. He stayed at the store for a total of 45 minutes as a fake employee, without being detected.