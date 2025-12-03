Who is Emre Nalçakar? Content creator faces backlash after handcuff prank on metro passenger

Content creator Emre Nalçakar is facing major backlash on the internet over his latest prank video, where he handcuffed a passenger to railings in a metro coach. Several users have asked for strict judicial punishment against the internet personality. Video shows Emre Nalçakar handcuffing passenger in metro.(Instagram/emrenalcakarr)

Content creator handcuffs passenger in metro coach

In the viral video, which has gained almost 18 million views, Nalçakar is seen casually approaching a train passenger. He then quickly locks his wrists to the metal railings and leaves the scene with the key in his hand.

The passenger looks totally confused and is left trapped in the public transport before someone comes forward to help. The latest stunt has received criticism from many, with several viewers pointing out that the act is potentially criminal.

“This is wrong on so many levels,” one user commented. “I hope he gets charged.” “Life-threatening. False imprisonment,” wrote another.

Some people commented that the prank was most likely staged. However, they still found the act disturbing. One said it was completely “illegal”. A person said the prankster should be “charged with imprisonment and kidnapping”.

A few stated that lax regulations on such behavior encourage influencers to cross their limits. "Clearly, the laws are not strict enough, and people feel they can get away with anything,” one wrote.

Other pranks by Emre Nalçakar

Emre Nalçakar has more than 11,000 followers on Instagram. He regularly posts prank videos to maintain his viewership. Apart from handcuffing an innocent passenger to the metro railings, Nalçakar has pulled several other mischievous stunts in public.

In one video, he snatched a person’s phone from the outside of a metro train. In other videos, Nalçakar is fooling around inside a supermarket.

Most of the prank videos appear staged. In a particular video, Nalçakar is caught red-handed by the person whose mobile he tried to steal. “This man has a heat on phones; he can't stand it when he sees it,” one user pointed out in the comment section.

Emre Nalçakar has also taken part in the trending Apple Pay prank in supermarkets. In one video, Nalçakar is the one who gets pranked by a friend. While he is busy shopping, his friend pretends to steal money from him using Apple Pay. The whole prank resulted in a silly fight.