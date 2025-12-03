Drunk raccoon causes chaos in Virginia liquor store, passes out in bathroom

Raccoons turn up in plenty of places across Virginia - forests, backyards, the odd city block. But one showed up somewhere totally unexpected: inside a liquor store. A raccoon in Virginia turned a quiet Black Friday shift into an unexpected clean-up job after the animal slipped into a liquor store overnight and went straight for the bottles. Staff found the intruder the next morning, face down near a trash can and a toilet, looking like it had reached its limit. Visual from the liquor store in Virginia.(Facebook)

How the break-in unfolded

Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter said the raccoon had pushed its way through the ceiling at some point late Thursday. The fall took it directly into an aisle stacked with spirits. From there, store workers believe it moved shelf to shelf, knocking over bottles and boxes as it went.

The store later confirmed that 14 liquor bottles were destroyed, with damages estimated at around $250. Shelves were shifted, packaging torn, and one alleyway was lined with broken glass. No other structural damage was reported, and the business opened as usual once the area was cleared.

Animal officers respond to the scene

Samantha Martin, an officer who works with the local shelter, was called in once the animal was located. “I personally like raccoons. They are funny little critters,” she said. According to her, the raccoon appeared to have sampled whatever spilled across the floor, CBS News reported. “He fell through one of the ceiling tiles and went on a full-blown rampage, drinking everything,” Martin added.

Authorities said the raccoon showed no injuries. It slept for several hours under observation before officials released it. The agency posted a brief update noting the animal may have been dealing with “a hangover and poor life choices” but was otherwise fine. “Hopefully it learned that breaking and entering is not the answer,” the statement read.

Also Read: Illegal Indian truck driver Rajinder Kumar arrested in US after Oregon crash kills newlywed couple

Images and reactions online

Photos shared by the shelter show the raccoon lying motionless near a garbage bin, while another image captures the wreckage inside the store aisle. The pictures circulated widely across social media platforms, prompting a wave of jokes.

One user asked about the raccoon’s “top preferences,” while another wrote, “Leave Rocket alone. He’s had it tough since the Avengers.” After a short medical check and no signs of injury, the raccoon was released into the nearby woods.

Also Read: US woman calls out online negativity about India: ‘India has given me more happiness than America’

FAQs:

What happened in the Virginia liquor store incident?

A raccoon broke in, drank from liquor bottles and passed out near a toilet.

How much damage did the drunk raccoon cause?

Authorities said it destroyed around 14 bottles worth about $250.

Was the raccoon injured after the alcohol binge?

Animal control officials reported no injuries and released it after rest.