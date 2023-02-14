Valentine's Day 2023: 8 Shah Rukh Khan dialogues that will help you express your love

Love is in the air quite literally, as people worldwide are celebrating Valentine's day today. The final day of Valentine's Week is Valentine's Day. On this day, people shower their significant other, crush, or spouse with presents, romantic dates, and other displays of affection. However, if you have a hard time expressing your love, we suggest you take inspiration from the one and only King of romance- Shah Rukh Khan.

Over the years, Shah Rukh Khan has managed to increase the heartbeats of many. So, this Valentine's day, we bring you some heartening romantic dialogues by the actor that you can express to your partner.

1. "Sachi mohabbat zindagi main sirf ek baar hoti hai aur jab hoti hai, toh koi bhagwan ya khuda usse nakamayab nahi hone deta."- Veer Zara

Scene from the film Veer Zara.(Twitter/@maxxaryan_)

Veer Zara, a classic romance, won the hearts of many people. In fact, the story of this movie never fails to bring tears to our eyes, no matter how many times we see it.

2. "Itni shiddat se maine tumhe paane ki koshish ki hai, ki har zarre ne mujhe tumse milane ki koshish ki hai. Kehte hain agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaaho, toh poori kainat tumhein usse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai.”- Om Shanti Om

Scene from the film Om Shanti Om.(Instagram/@muriel_smnds)

A romantic comedy, Om Shanti Om, was released in 2007. Shah Rukh Khan's fans all over the world praised it, and it was a huge commercial success. To this day, many people rewatch this film.

3. "Mujhe darr toh bahut si cheezon se lagta hai... par sabse zyada darr tumhe kho dene ke khayal se lagta hai."- My Name Is Khan

Scene from the film My Name Is Khan.(Instagram/@bollywood.extraz)

This film speaks volumes and is relevant even today. Recently, the film completed 13 years of its release.

4. “Teri aankhon ki namkeen mastiyaan, teri hansi ki beparwah gustakhiyaan, teri zulfon ki lehraati angdaaiyaan, nahi bhoolunga main, jab tak hai jaan, jab tak hai jaan.”- Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Scene from the film Jab Tak Hai Jaan.(Amazon Prime Video)

Jab Tak Hai Jaan, a romantic drama from 2012, became one of the top-grossing movies of that year. This dialogue from the film became one of the most prominent dialogues by the actor.

5. "Main jab bhi aap ko dekhta hoon mujhe Rab dikhta hai. Rab ke samne matha tekta hoon toh dil ko sukoon milta hai. Aap ko hanste hue dekhta hoon toh dil ko aur bhi sukoon milta hai." - Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Scene from the film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.(Instagram/@davil.edit)

Anushka Sharma's first film with Shah Rukh Khan shows an adorable love story between Tani and Surinder. The film and its songs were a hit in 2008.

6. "Mohabbat bhi zindagi ki tarah hoti hai, har mod aasan nahi hota, har mod par khushi nahi milti…. Par jab hum zindagi ka saath nahi chodte to hum mohabbat ka saath kyon chhode."- Mohabbatein

Scene from the film Mohabbatein.(Instagram/@movie man blogger)

Released in 2000, Mohabbatein's legendary cast and the story is etched in the hearts of many.

7. "Dil toh har kisi ke paas hota hai, lekin sab Dilwale nahi hote."- Dilwale

Scene from the film Dilwale.(Red Chillies Entertainment)

One of Shahrukh Khan's best dialogue highlights that while everyone has a heart, not everyone is kind-hearted.

8. “Pyaar dosti hai. Agar woh meri sabse achi dost nahi ban sakti toh main usse kabhi pyaar kar hi nahi sakta. Kyunki dosti bina toh pyaar hota hi nahi.”- Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Scene from the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Last but not the least, thousands of people remember this dialogue by heart and one can easily recoginse this romantic film just by this dialogue.

So, this Valentine's day, pick any of these dialogues and express your love in the most romantic way! Happy Valentine's Day 2023.