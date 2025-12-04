Varanasi locals perform aarti for Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of India visit. Watch

As India prepares to welcome Russian President Vladimir Putin for a two-day state visit beginning Thursday evening, unexpected scenes from Varanasi have taken the internet by surprise. Hours before Putin’s scheduled touchdown in New Delhi around 6:35 PM, visuals of people performing aarti for the Russian leader began circulating widely on social media. Putin is scheduled to touchdown in New Delhi around 6:35 PM on Thursday. (X/@ANI)

In a video shared by ANI on X, Varanasi locals can be seen conducting a full-fledged aarti in front of a framed photograph of Putin. The clip also shows men waving Indian flags beside a banner reading “Bharat-Russia dosti zindabaad,” featuring images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Putin shaking hands. The group is later seen marching through the streets, chanting slogans in support of both leaders.

“People perform aarti and hold welcome march in Varanasi ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India,” ANI wrote on X.

The video sparked a mix of amusement, disbelief and commentary online. “This is what happens when the WhatsApp University syllabus adds ‘International Relations’ taught by Forward Mausi,” one user quipped. Another pleaded, “Please don’t do this… I’m getting second-hand embarrassment.”

Vladimir Putin's India visit

Notably, Putin’s visit marks his first trip to India since the start of the Ukraine war. He will arrive in New Delhi on Thursday evening to participate in the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, a key diplomatic engagement between the two countries. Shortly after landing, the Russian president will attend a private dinner hosted by PM Modi. The dinner is expected to be low-key, allowing both leaders to set the tone ahead of the formal summit.

During the India-Russia Summit, several agreements are likely to be signed across areas such as trade, economy, healthcare, culture, academia and media. The broader agenda is aimed at strengthening the strategic and economic partnership between India and Russia.