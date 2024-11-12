Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Venomous snake swims towards woman performing Chhath Puja in river. Her reaction will surprise you

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Nov 12, 2024 04:21 PM IST

A viral video showed a woman calmly continuing Chhath Puja rituals in a river as a venomous Krait snake appeared.

A hair-raising video circulating on social media has captured a moment that left many viewers stunned. In the clip, a woman dressed in a traditional saree is seen standing in a river, performing sacred offerings to the Sun God as part of the revered Chhath Puja rituals. To the astonishment of onlookers, a snake unexpectedly slithers into view.

A woman stayed calm as a venomous snake appeared during Chhath Puja rituals, stunning viewers. (Instagram)
A woman stayed calm as a venomous snake appeared during Chhath Puja rituals, stunning viewers. (Instagram)

According to a report by Jansatta, the snake is identified as a venomous Krait, one of the most dangerous snakes found in India.

Despite the sudden and alarming presence of the reptile, the woman remains calm and composed, continuing her prayers with unwavering focus. The snake, seemingly uninterested in the ritual, moves away after a brief moment, leaving the woman unharmed.

(Also read: ‘Unbelievable’: Snake swallows entire egg bigger than its head. Viral video stuns the internet)

Watch the clip here:

Here's how the internet reaction to the viral video

The video, which was shared on Instagram by an account named Mady, has amassed over 9.5 million views. The footage has ignited a wave of admiration and debate online, with many viewers lauding the woman's courage and steadfast faith in the face of danger.

Comments poured in, showcasing the awe and praise the woman’s bravery evoked. One user wrote, “Her devotion is truly inspiring. Faith over fear!” Another said, “This is a true testament to the power of faith and belief.” Many users reflected on the rare calmness she displayed, while some speculated on how they might have reacted in her place, often humouring, “I would have fainted on the spot!”

(Also read: Highly venomous Wall's krait snakes caught twisting under Indian family's bed in terrifying video)

About Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja is a revered four-day Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of the Sun God (Surya) and his consort Chhathi Maiya. Celebrated mainly in the northern regions of India, including Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh, it takes place on the sixth day of the lunar month of Kartika. This year, the observances began on November 5 with Nahay Khay and concluded on November 8 with Usha Arghya—the final offering made to the rising sun.

The rituals are known for their strict discipline and deep symbolism, embodying gratitude and devotion.

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //