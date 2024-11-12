Venomous snake swims towards woman performing Chhath Puja in river. Her reaction will surprise you

A hair-raising video circulating on social media has captured a moment that left many viewers stunned. In the clip, a woman dressed in a traditional saree is seen standing in a river, performing sacred offerings to the Sun God as part of the revered Chhath Puja rituals. To the astonishment of onlookers, a snake unexpectedly slithers into view. A woman stayed calm as a venomous snake appeared during Chhath Puja rituals, stunning viewers. (Instagram)

According to a report by Jansatta, the snake is identified as a venomous Krait, one of the most dangerous snakes found in India.

Despite the sudden and alarming presence of the reptile, the woman remains calm and composed, continuing her prayers with unwavering focus. The snake, seemingly uninterested in the ritual, moves away after a brief moment, leaving the woman unharmed.

(Also read: ‘Unbelievable’: Snake swallows entire egg bigger than its head. Viral video stuns the internet)

Watch the clip here:

Here's how the internet reaction to the viral video

The video, which was shared on Instagram by an account named Mady, has amassed over 9.5 million views. The footage has ignited a wave of admiration and debate online, with many viewers lauding the woman's courage and steadfast faith in the face of danger.

Comments poured in, showcasing the awe and praise the woman’s bravery evoked. One user wrote, “Her devotion is truly inspiring. Faith over fear!” Another said, “This is a true testament to the power of faith and belief.” Many users reflected on the rare calmness she displayed, while some speculated on how they might have reacted in her place, often humouring, “I would have fainted on the spot!”

(Also read: Highly venomous Wall's krait snakes caught twisting under Indian family's bed in terrifying video)

About Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja is a revered four-day Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of the Sun God (Surya) and his consort Chhathi Maiya. Celebrated mainly in the northern regions of India, including Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh, it takes place on the sixth day of the lunar month of Kartika. This year, the observances began on November 5 with Nahay Khay and concluded on November 8 with Usha Arghya—the final offering made to the rising sun.

The rituals are known for their strict discipline and deep symbolism, embodying gratitude and devotion.