 Video: Man’s desperate search for wife under lawyer’s Mercedes that crashed into Delhi shop. And then… | Trending - Hindustan Times
Video: Man’s desperate search for wife under lawyer’s Mercedes that crashed into Delhi shop. And then…

ByArfa Javaid
Apr 02, 2024 07:15 PM IST

Delhi Police has filed a case against the Noida lawyer under several sections after he rammed his Mercedes into an eatery, causing injuries to six people.

A lawyer rammed his Mercedes into an iconic food joint in Delhi’s Civil Lines on Sunday, injuring six people. A video of the incident has since been going viral on social media. While the video is quite disturbing, what caught netizens’ attention was a man who was frantically searching for his wife after the car collided with people who were enjoying chaat at the eatery.

Man in yellow shirt frantically searching for his wife under the Mercedes that the Noida lawyer rammed into a popular Delhi shop. (X/@GabbbarSingh)
Man in yellow shirt frantically searching for his wife under the Mercedes that the Noida lawyer rammed into a popular Delhi shop. (X/@GabbbarSingh)

Read| Lawyer rams Mercedes into Fateh Kachori shop in Delhi’s Civil Lines, 6 people injured: Video

X user, who goes by Gabbar, shared the video and expressed that it is the “slow-cooked love in a marriage”.

In the video, after the Mercedes rammed into the kachori shop, the man started searching for her wife desperately. He first looked below the car, then got up and looked here and there. When he couldn’t see her, he looked again under the luxury car. That’s when his wife came out of the kachori shop.

Another individual named Aaraynsh talked about this particular moment and said, “What peace he must have felt!”

Also Read| Two children among three dead after car rams truck on e-way

Action taken against the Noida lawyer

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) MK Meena said the driver of the car, identified as Parag Maini, a resident of Sector 79 in Noida, was caught from the spot, and his vehicle was also seized.

“As per the preliminary medical examination, the driver was not under the influence of alcohol. His blood sample, though, has been preserved for further analysis as an investigation is still ongoing,” said MK Meena.

The injured people were admitted to Tirath Ram Shah Hospital in Civil Lines.

A case has been registered against the lawyer under several sections of the law, including rash driving, causing hurt by an act endangering the life or personal safety of others.

