Video of a chicken taking an 'Uber' ride sparks laughter. It's hilarious

The Internet is a treasure trove of strange animal content, and a video posted online that showcases a chicken taking an 'Uber' ride is a case in point. The hilarious video has left netizens laughing out loud and may have the same effect on you. The video may even prompt you to watch it over and over again due to its hilarious quotient.

The video was posted on an Instagram page named Fozzcook. "Anyone call an Uber," read the caption of the video posted with laughing emoticons. The video shows a chicken riding a tortoise and what has sparked laughter is the 'Uber' tag put on the tortoise.

Watch the hilarious video below:

The video was shared three days ago and has since accumulated over 29,300 views and has amassed more than 3,000 likes. The video has also received several comments.

"5-star rating," posted an Instagram page dedicated to a dog named Sterling Newton. "This is so funny," wrote another page on Insta dedicated to a dog named Teddy. "Haha! The slowest Uber ever," pointed out a third Instagram page dedicated to a Mini Dachshund named Lucy Louise. "Hope you get to your destination soon!" joked a fourth page dedicated to doggos named Momo and Sunny.

"This song and Larry the Uber with a chickie hitching a ride. This is too much!" wrote an individual with several emoticons. "Hahah! Now I know you, I can call!! Thanks Larry," shared another. "Better than any Uber ride I've taken," expressed a third. "5 stars for Larry The most fuel efficient ride!" commented a fourth with a heart emoticon.

