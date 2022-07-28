Video of a dog riding a horse by itself will make you laugh out loud. Watch

Do you remember the famous 'Majnu bhai ki painting' in the star-studded 2007 comedy film Welcome? If yes, here's a video that showcases something similar. While the painting shows a donkey riding a horse, the clip in question shows a dog riding a horse on its own. The funny video that features the dog and the horse was posted online with the caption, "Paw patrol." The video is hilarious and has gone all kinds of viral. It may even prompt you to laugh out loud and watch it on loop, owing to its hilarious quotient.

The now-viral video was recently posted by a Twitter user who goes by Yog. The video, which is a compilation of three different videos, shows the dog riding the horse, galloping throughout the city without a harness or support and stopping at a traffic point.

Watch the funny video below:

Since being shared a few days ago, the video has amassed over 4.1 lakh views and has accumulated more than 20,800 likes. The funny video has even prompted people to share varied comments.

A Twitter user wrote, "I'm completely baffled by the saddle, neither animal needs it. Perhaps the dog and a human are going to switch places mid trot down the street." "The best!!" posted another. "Pawtrol," commented a third. Many also posted laughing emoticons and tagged their friends and family to make them laugh.